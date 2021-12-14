Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Libya election: Likely delay raises fears of renewed conflict

Protests in Tripoli against the candidacies of Khalifa Haftar (front, with X) and Saif al-Islam Gaddafi (back, with X). Photo: Hamza Alahmar/Anadolu Agency via Getty.

Libya’s Dec. 24 presidential election is now all but certain to be postponed due to a dispute over who can run, raising fears that a period of relative calm will soon come to an end.

Why it matters: Many feared that a rushed, winner-take-all election in the deeply divided country would spark renewed conflict. A delay carries risks of its own.

The three main would-be candidates are all controversial.

  • Khalifa Haftar, the rogue general who dominates Eastern Libya, launched a military offensive on Tripoli in 2019 that sparked renewed civil war.
  • Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, an alleged war criminal who was rumored to be dead, has re-emerged as a potential heir to his late father, dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
  • Interim Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dabeiba has broken a vow not to run, and critics say he's effectively bankrolling his campaign using state resources.

Driving the news: All three have faced legal challenges to their candidacies, some of which are ongoing. As a result, the electoral commission was unable to publish the candidate list on time to hold the requisite two weeks of campaigning before Dec. 24.

  • It remains to be seen whether the now-inevitable postponement will be days-long, indefinite, or somewhere in between.

The state of play: Political factions are maneuvering to take advantage of the precarious situation, said Claudia Gazzini, Libya analyst for the International Crisis Group.

  • Some want a delay of at least a year. Others contend Dabeiba's mandate ends on Dec. 24 and he must be replaced. Some are still pushing to vote as soon as possible.
  • Gazzini said "the most realistic option" would be a delay of a few months in order to sort out the list of candidates, adjust the election law, and try to gather commitments to respect the result.
  • Emadeddin Badi, a Libya expert at the Atlantic Council, contends that if an election is held under the current circumstances — with a disputed legal basis, no provisions for power-sharing and armed groups backing particular candidates — "it's going to manufacture a crisis more than it’s going to solve anything."

What to watch: The potential pitfalls of the two-part elections are many.

  • "What happens if Haftar doesn’t make it to the second round?" Gazzini asked. "Is he going to all of a sudden say, ‘OK, no problem, I’m going to recognize the results anyways?’” This is, after all, the man who just launched a civil war.
  • "What happens if Saif al-Islam turns out to be the winner? Is everyone going to be cool and accept it as the result?" she added.

Between the lines: That potential outcome is the cause of particular concern in Washington, Badi said. Russia is backing Saif's candidacy, he notes.

Flashback: Once the face of reform in his father's regime, Saif became a pariah from the moment he declared — during the uprising in 2011 against his father — that thousands would die and Libya would descend into civil war if the protests continued.

  • Now those remarks strike many Libyans as prescient, Gazzini said, and Saif appears "clean from the dirty politics of the last 10 years."
  • Many Libyans have grown nostalgic for the Gaddafi era after a decade of chaos.

What's next: "The definition of a dire situation or a conflict in Libya is now basically this surreal show of drones, foreigners, Syrian mercenaries, Russian mercenaries," Badi said.

  • "We're bound to have some type of conflict, whether in the lead-up to elections being delayed or after the elections are delayed," he said, but likely not on that scale for now.

Sarah Mucha
14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texts: Trump Jr. pleaded to Meadows to have father condemn Jan. 6 attack

Donald Trump Jr. (left) and former President Trump. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice via Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection unanimously approved a resolution on Monday to recommend that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows be held in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena.

Why it matters: The committee's focus on the former White House chief of staff brings them one step closer to the former president. Texts read aloud head of the vote showed Donald Trump Jr. pleading with Meadows to have his father urge an end to the Capitol assault.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
40 mins ago - World

Jake Sullivan to visit Israel next week to discuss Iran

Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is expected to travel to Israel next week for discussions on Iran as negotiations continue in Vienna on a possible return to the 2015 nuclear deal, three senior Israeli officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Israeli government is concerned that the Biden administration could opt for a “less for less” deal if the path back to the original agreement remains stuck. Israeli officials claim such a deal will give Iran sanctions relief without rolling back its nuclear program.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Before and after images show scale of tornado damage

Aerial shot of damaged homes and buildings in Mayfield, Ky. Photo: Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Newly released satellite images illustrate the extent of destruction wrecked by deadly tornados that tore through Kentucky and other states on Friday.

Driving the news: The confirmed death toll in Kentucky has climbed to 74 and is expected to increase. Dozens of people remain unaccounted for in the aftermath of the disaster.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow