Americans see increased use of libraries amid pandemic

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
The coronavirus pandemic has communities returning to the library, KQED reports.
The big picture: Beyond offering books, "School libraries have become tech hubs for educators teaching from home, while public libraries have worked to expand access to the internet," KQED writes.
- Americans' use of library services has increased significantly, as children’s ebook checkouts have more than doubled since most business closures began, according to an NPR report.
- Most libraries have continued virtual community events, like makerspaces and summer camps.
Why it matters: It comes amid an increased need for access to digital tools, as most schools have moved to distance learning because of the coronavirus.