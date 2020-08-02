15 hours ago - Health

Americans see increased use of libraries amid pandemic

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has communities returning to the library, KQED reports.

The big picture: Beyond offering books, "School libraries have become tech hubs for educators teaching from home, while public libraries have worked to expand access to the internet," KQED writes.

  • Americans' use of library services has increased significantly, as children’s ebook checkouts have more than doubled since most business closures began, according to an NPR report.
  • Most libraries have continued virtual community events, like makerspaces and summer camps.

Why it matters: It comes amid an increased need for access to digital tools, as most schools have moved to distance learning because of the coronavirus.

Updated 6 mins ago - Health

World coronavirus updates: Global cases top 18 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of novel coronavirus cases surged past 18 million on Sunday night, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: More than 688,300 people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. Over 10.6 million have recovered.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 25 mins ago - Science

Isaias strengthens along Florida's coast as tropical storm threatens Carolinas

A wave crashes ashore as Tropical Storm Isaias passes throughJetty Park in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Tropical Storm Isaias brought heavy rain and strong winds as it brushed past Florida on its way up the east coast toward the Carolinas on Sunday, per the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The latest: Isaias was 55 miles east of Cape Canaveral with winds increasing to 70 mph, the NHC said in an 8 p.m. update. Storm surge warnings were in effect for North and South Carolina. A tropical storm watch was in effect for the mid-Atlantic coast.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

In photos: Thousands evacuated as Southern California fire grows

A firefighter from Carpinteria monitors a flare-up along a ridge as the Apple fire burns north of Banning in Cherry Valley, California, on Aug. 1. Photo: Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California firefighters were tackling multiple fires on Sunday — including a massive wildfire that's burned some 20,000 acres in the south of the state and prompted mandatory evacuations over the weekend.

The big picture: As California remains an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S., some 15 separate fires are raging across the state. The Apple Fire in Riverside County, about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, "doubled in size" Saturday, KTLA reports. About 7,800 people were under evacuation orders as hundreds of firefighters battle the blaze. But none of the fire had been contained by Sunday evening, per CalFire.

