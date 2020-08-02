Americans see increased use of libraries amid pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has communities returning to the library, KQED reports.

The big picture: Beyond offering books, "School libraries have become tech hubs for educators teaching from home, while public libraries have worked to expand access to the internet," KQED writes.

Americans' use of library services has increased significantly, as children’s ebook checkouts have more than doubled since most business closures began, according to an NPR report.

Most libraries have continued virtual community events, like makerspaces and summer camps.

Why it matters: It comes amid an increased need for access to digital tools, as most schools have moved to distance learning because of the coronavirus.