The Washington Blade, the oldest LGBTQ newspaper in the U.S., has become the first LGBTQ publication to be assigned a designated seat in the White House briefing room.

Driving the news: The White House Correspondents Association, which is responsible for seating assignments, said in a memo that it had rearranged the seats "to enhance diversity in the briefing room." Seat assignments were given to “organizations that target Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ audience” as well as publications “across the ideological spectrum,” per the Washington Blade.