LGBTQ newspaper secures seat in WH briefing room for first time

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Washington Blade, the oldest LGBTQ newspaper in the U.S., has become the first LGBTQ publication to be assigned a designated seat in the White House briefing room.

Driving the news: The White House Correspondents Association, which is responsible for seating assignments, said in a memo that it had rearranged the seats "to enhance diversity in the briefing room." Seat assignments were given to “organizations that target Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ audience” as well as publications “across the ideological spectrum,” per the Washington Blade.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneOriana Gonzalez
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic retirements spark worry over holding House majority

Expand chart
Data: House Press Gallery; Table: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) is the latest lawmaker announcing she will not seek re-election next year, bringing the total number of Democratic retirements to 21, compared to 12 Republicans.

Why it matters: The increasing number of Democratic retirements — put against the backdrop of President Biden's sagging approval ratings and uncertainty about redistricting — is adding to concerns the party may not be able to keep its slim majority in the House.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. population growth falls to record low

Expand chart
Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Cartogram: Danielle Alberti/Axios

The U.S. population grew by 0.1% in the year that ended July 1, the slowest rate since the nation's founding, according to Census Bureau estimates released Tuesday.

Why it matters: The bureau said the "slow rate of growth can be attributed to decreased net international migration, decreased fertility, and increased mortality due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerNeal Rothschild
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

America tunes out Omicron news despite ominous threat

Data: NewsWhip, CDC; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

New data shows that the Omicron variant is not jumpstarting Americans' engagement in COVID news, despite indications that it may be one of the fastest-spreading variants to date.

Why it matters: News attention spiked early in the Delta wave, but Omicron is not yet having the same effect. A lack of widespread appreciation of the threat could hamper the response.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow