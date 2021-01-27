A new political group founded by former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski is raising money to run a candidate against the third-ranking Republican in the House, Rep. Liz Cheney.

Why it matters: Cheney's vote to impeach Trump this month enraged his most committed supporters. Lewandowski's group appears to be the first national GOP organization to target Wyoming's lone House representative.

What's new: Lewandowski has been sending out hundreds of fundraising text messages on behalf of his new PAC, Fight Back Now America.

Cheney "must be removed from GOP Leadership & Primaried!" the texts declare, according to data compiled by the spam-blocking service RoboKiller.

"I launched Fight Back Now America for reasons like this. We must hold spineless Republicans in Washington — like Liz — accountable! Donate to defeat her."

The texts link to the PAC's donation page on the GOP fundraising platform WinRed.

Cheney already has one Republican primary challenger. Wyoming state senator Anthony Bouchard announced last week he will vie for the at-large seat.

Bouchard did not immediately respond to inquiries from Axios about any contact he may have had with Lewandowski.

In addition to her political challenges in 2022, Cheney is facing an internal effort to remove her from her position as the chair of the House Republican Conference.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) also is heading to Cheyenne, Wyo., on Thursday to lead an event against Cheney.

Be smart: Cheney may be a target, but she also has a large political arsenal. Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, still commands respect among establishment Republicans, and both he and his daughter have been strong fundraisers.