Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Lewandowski group raising money to challenge Cheney

Corey Lewandowski joins President Trump at a campaign rally in April 2018. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A new political group founded by former Trump aide Corey Lewandowski is raising money to run a candidate against the third-ranking Republican in the House, Rep. Liz Cheney.

Why it matters: Cheney's vote to impeach Trump this month enraged his most committed supporters. Lewandowski's group appears to be the first national GOP organization to target Wyoming's lone House representative.

What's new: Lewandowski has been sending out hundreds of fundraising text messages on behalf of his new PAC, Fight Back Now America.

  • Cheney "must be removed from GOP Leadership & Primaried!" the texts declare, according to data compiled by the spam-blocking service RoboKiller.
  • "I launched Fight Back Now America for reasons like this. We must hold spineless Republicans in Washington — like Liz — accountable! Donate to defeat her."
  • The texts link to the PAC's donation page on the GOP fundraising platform WinRed.

Cheney already has one Republican primary challenger. Wyoming state senator Anthony Bouchard announced last week he will vie for the at-large seat.

  • Bouchard did not immediately respond to inquiries from Axios about any contact he may have had with Lewandowski.

In addition to her political challenges in 2022, Cheney is facing an internal effort to remove her from her position as the chair of the House Republican Conference.

  • Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) also is heading to Cheyenne, Wyo., on Thursday to lead an event against Cheney.

Be smart: Cheney may be a target, but she also has a large political arsenal. Her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, still commands respect among establishment Republicans, and both he and his daughter have been strong fundraisers.

  • A spokesperson for Cheney channeled her style in response to news of Gaetz's trip: ""Rep. Gaetz can leave his beauty bag at home. In Wyoming, the men don’t wear make-up," the aide told the Washington Examiner.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to sign major climate orders, setting up clash with oil industry

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Biden will sign new executive actions today that provide the clearest signs yet of his climate plans — elevating the issue to a national security priority and kicking off an intense battle with the oil industry.

Driving the news: One move will freeze issuance of new oil-and-gas leases on public lands and waters "to the extent possible," per a White House summary.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

The rebellion against Silicon Valley (the place)

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Silicon Valley may be a "state of mind," but it's also very much a real enclave in Northern California. Now, a growing faction of the tech industry is boycotting it.

Why it matters: The Bay Area is facing for the first time the prospect of losing its crown as the top destination for tech workers and startups — which could have an economic impact on the region and force it to reckon with its local issues.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Telework's tax mess

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As teleworkers flit from city to city, they're creating a huge tax mess.

Why it matters: Our tax laws aren't built for telecommuting, and this new way of working could have dire implications for city and state budgets.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow