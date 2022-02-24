Leonardo DiCaprio deepens ties to gravity storage startup

Actor and climate activist Leonardo DiCaprio has joined the newly formed strategic advisory board of Energy Vault, one of a few startups looking to commercialize gravity-based storage tech using solid materials.

Driving the news: The move by DiCaprio, who is also an investor in the company, is part of Energy Vault's wider announcement this morning of new advisers and board members.

Other strategic advisory board members working with Energy Vault — which recently went public in a SPAC deal — include officials from CEMEX Ventures, BHP Ventures, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures, Enel Green Power and more.

What they're saying: DiCaprio, who recently starred in the climate-focused Netflix hit "Don't Look Up," praised the company's "innovative" tech that "allows clean power to be used around the clock," and use of recycled and waste materials to make the composite blocks in its system.