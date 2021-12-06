Sign up for our daily briefing

"Don't Look Up" draws from climate scientists' experience

Cate Blanchett (L), Tyler Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from the new movie "Don't Look Up." (Netflix)

The Adam McKay film “Don’t Look Up,” coming to Netflix later this month, is a gut-punch of a climate change comedy disguised as a movie about a comet headed directly at Earth.

Driving the news: In a virtual press conference Sunday, the film’s stars discussed how they constructed a comedy about a fictional doomsday crisis that’s a stand-in for another, all-too-real-life threat.

Details: The movie addresses the many ways that science has been warped, steamrolled and drowned out in recent years.

  • This film is likely to be cathartic for many climate scientists who have been subjected to politically motivated attacks for years. Many are frustrated that world leaders are not responding with sufficient urgency.
  • “We wanted to deal with this subject, the climate crisis, which is so overwhelming and it's arguably the greatest threat to life in the history of mankind,” McKay said. “If you're able to laugh, that means you have some distance. And I actually think that's really important.”
  • “You can feel urgency and you can feel sadness, and you can feel loss while also having a sense of humor. And that was really the intention with this movie after the crazy last five, 10 years we've all had across the planet, was that God, wouldn't it be nice to laugh at some of this and feel the other feelings?” McKay said.

Leonardo DiCaprio, whose philanthropic work focuses on climate change, said the climate science community’s experience served as a motivator for his character, particularly for one impassioned speech he delivers on a morning TV show.

What's next: "Don’t Look Up" opens in theaters on Dec. 10, and arrives on Netflix on Dec. 24.

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Health

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced a new COVID vaccine mandate for private companies during a Monday interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Why it matters: De Blasio said it was a "first-in-the-nation measure" and will go into effect starting Dec. 27.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hope King
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

D.C.-Beijing tensions are shifting markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. markets stand to lose $2 trillion in value if D.C. and Beijing drift further apart.

Why it matters: Political chasms are showing up in new securities regulations that put companies and investors in a bind. The rules are also another reflection of how much relations between the world’s largest economies have cooled, even as they remain economically interdependent. 

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bob Herman
4 hours ago - Health
Axios Investigates

Documents reveal the secrecy of America's drug pricing matrix

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

American businesses spend hundreds of billions of dollars a year on prescription drugs, and the bills keep getting bigger. But some of the companies promising to help rein in those costs prevent employers from looking under the hood.

Why it matters: Documents provided to Axios reveal a new layer of secrecy within the maze of American drug pricing — one in which firms that manage drug coverage for hundreds of employers, representing millions of workers, obscure the details of their work and make it difficult to figure out whether they're actually providing a good deal.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

