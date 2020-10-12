1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Leon Black to investors: "I deeply regret" Epstein involvement

Wall Street billionaire Leon Black expressed remorse for his personal business and philanthropic relationship with Jeffrey Epstein on Monday in a letter sent to investors and obtained by Axios.

Driving the news: Black's letter follows a bombshell New York Times report that revealed that ties between Black, co-founder and CEO of Apollo Global Management, and Epstein were deeper than previously disclosed, including upward of $75 million changing hands.

In the letter to limited partners in Apollo funds, Black reiterated past statements that Epstein was never involved in Apollo business and that he engaged Epstein in "estate planning, tax and philanthropic endeavors."

  • Black also wrote that his family was with him during a visit to Epstein's infamous island estate and that he occasionally met at Epstein's townhouse because Epstein didn't maintain a separate office.
  • He also said he will cooperate with all legal inquiries into Epstein.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris calls Barrett confirmation hearing "illegimate" and "reckless"

Sen. Kamala Harris condemned the confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as both "illegitimate" and "reckless," citing the more than 9 million Americans who have already voted in the 2020 election and the coronavirus risks that have prompted the Senate to suspend all other floor business.

Why it matters: Harris, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee in addition to being Joe Biden's running mate, encapsulated the Democrats' strategic message for the confirmation fight at the first day of Barrett's hearings on Monday.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump launches multimillion-dollar ad campaign aimed at winning back seniors

The Trump campaign is launching a new "eight-figure" advertising campaign this week that focuses, in part, on recovering President Trump's standing among senior citizens, according to top officials.

Why it matters: Senior citizens are the most reliable voting bloc and they formed the core of Trump's political base in 2016. But that's no longer the case.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Politics: Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in Capitol —Sen. Mike Lee attends Supreme Court confirmation hearing in-person after COVID diagnosis.
  2. Health: Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get vaccine — What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing.
  3. World: U.K. PM to announce 3-tier lockdown system for England.
  4. Sports: The NFL faces a scheduling puzzle after Broncos-Patriots postponement.
