 TV commercials keep shrinking - Axios
Featured

TV commercials keep shrinking


Data: Nielsen 2017 Commercial & Advertising Update; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon

Keep reading ... words

Commercials of non-traditional lengths have been increasing. Almost 6% of all commercials aren't 10-, 15-, 30-, or 60-seconds long during the first half of 2017, according to Nielsen's 2017 Commercial & Advertising Update.

  • Avg. primetime commercial on broadcast last season: 14:37 seconds
  • Avg. primetime commercial on cable last season: 16:08 seconds

On TV, Fox debuted the first six-second ads earlier this year at the Teen Choice Awards for reportedly $75,000 each. Online, social giants like Facebook and Snapchat are commissioning research that touts the effectiveness of ads in the first two seconds.

TV commercials struggle to reach millennials: Per Adobe's latest Media Habits Survey provided exclusively to Axios, between 34% and 49% of viewers constantly use another screen when commercials are on TV and 79% of millennials are distracted by other devices during commercial breaks either "most of the time" or "all of the time."

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

3 hard realities of American gun tragedy

Investigators load bodies from the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Photo: Chris Carlson / AP

In a moment of such jarring tragedy, three sad but indisputable realities of America 2017 were exposed — and then amplified — within minutes of the shooting:
Keep reading ... words

1. Our gun manufacturers are heavily incentivized by market demand and lax laws in most states, and by the federal government, to allow mad men to accumulate all the firepower they crave for mass killings. This didn't change after Columbine or Sandy Hook. And won't now.

2. President Trump and congressional Republican have every incentive to protect the status quo. Read and reflect on this chilling text from Steve Bannon to Axios last night. when asked if Trump will revert to his earlier support of gun control:

  • "Impossible: will be the end of everything," Bannon told Jonathan Swan.
  • When asked whether Trump's base would react worse to this than if he supported an immigration amnesty bill, Bannon replied: "as hard as it is to believe actually worse."
  • Go deeper: Why Trump is unlikely to do a Chuck-and-Nancy deal on gun control.

3. Yesterday, the same platforms the Russians used to manipulate voters were the middle men for B.S. conspiracy theories about Vegas.

  • Google results amplified an online claim that the shooter was "a Democrat who liked Rachel Maddow, MoveOn.org, and associated with the anti-Trump army," per CNN's Oliver Darcy.
  • "Facebook promoted several dubious websites on its Crisis Response page."

Be smart: Trump's election showed the capacity for an unconventional politician to beat the system. But the dynamics post-shooting are the same — and we would argue getting worse, because heartless people can use social media to spread lies and fear with such ease and precision.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Bannon warns: "end of everything" if Trump supports gun controls

Photos: Manuel Balce Ceneta, Brynn Anderson / AP

President Trump may say he's a defender of gun ownership rights, but with all the gun control pressure he'll be under after Las Vegas, how do we know he'll resist it — especially after the debt limit deal with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, and his flirtation with a deal on DACA?

Bottom line: Trump's allies, both inside and out of the White House, are mostly sure he'll resist because he owes too much to the NRA and its supporters — but even some of them aren't 100 percent sure.

Keep reading ... words

What they're saying: Since the Las Vegas shooting, we've spoken or texted with more than 20 sources inside and out of the White House — all people who've worked close enough to Trump to have something useful to say about his likely next moves. Most say they can't imagine him doing a Chuck-and-Nancy deal on gun control.

They say that while he bathed in the glowing media coverage after his surprise debt ceiling deal with the Democrats; he'll be very reluctant to do anything like that on guns:

  • He feels closer to the NRA than just about any outside group.
  • He believes his un-nuanced support for the Second Amendment was crucial to his election victory.
  • He's been instinctively allergic to Democrats who argue for gun control in the immediate aftermath of mass shootings.

Besides, as former Trump adviser Roger Stone told me: "Base would go insane and he knows it."

I asked Steve Bannon whether he could imagine Trump pivoting to the left on guns after the Las Vegas massacre. "Impossible: will be the end of everything," Bannon texted. When asked whether Trump's base would react worse to this than they would if he supported an immigration amnesty bill, Bannon replied: "as hard as it is to believe actually worse."

Why sources close to Trump think it's unlikely he'll pivot — in any substantial way — to gun control:

  • The NRA relationship: "POTUS (correctly) believes he doesn't owe anything to most traditional Republican outside groups, because they didn't lift a finger to help him in the election," said a Trump administration source. "NRA is very much the exception. They stayed loyal through it all and kept spending." We're told Trump feels a personal connection to the NRA and is close to the NRA's top lobbyist, Chris Cox.
  • People he talks to haven't heard old views surfacing: "In the past Donald was very pro-gun control on automatic rifles, but I doubt he's going to make an issue out of it this time and pick a fight with the NRA," said a New York-based conservative operative who has advised Trump. "Perhaps down the road."
  • His base might leave him: As Steve Bannon and other conservatives close to Trump argue, gun owners are even more passionate about their issue than immigration hardliners. And, as a senior GOP aide pointed out, DACA has at least has a chance of passage. "Most agree something needs to be done," the source said. "Can't say the same for gun control — at least in Congress."
  • His sons: A number of sources close to Trump cited the strong pro-Second Amendment views of his sons Don Jr. and Eric. Don Jr. made much of his passions for shooting and hunting on the campaign and is closely affiliated with the NRA.
  • Yes, but: Almost everybody we spoke to hesitated when predicting Trump's next move on guns. Some mentioned his taste for bipartisan deal-making, and one source who has worked closely with Trump thought a deal with the Democrats on guns wasn't out of the question — especially as an emotional reaction to the carnage.

"On top of the immense political pressure, the visuals Trump will see, hundreds of severely injured young people, could provoke him to act," this source said. "The rational route to take would be to let the investigation play out to see if any new laws could've prevented this. I'm 100 percent Second Amendment but … people who had their brains blown out is enough to make anyone with a heart consider anything to prevent this."

One possible path: Trump could make a modest concession to gun control advocates by opposing a controversial bill, backed by the NRA, to relax restrictions on the purchasing of gun silencers. Politico reported, citing GOP sources, that the bill "won't be reaching the House floor anytime soon after a horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas."

Trump could get out in front of it, get a slap from the NRA on an issue that's not nearly so radioactive as gun ownership, and move on without considering more substantial gun control actions.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Trump to spend 5.5 hours in Puerto Rico

Photo: Ramon Espinosa / AP

He and the First Lady depart at 8:20 AM ET and lands at 11:45 AM ET, before departing again at 5:05 PM ET. Puerto Rico remains devastated, with more than half the island lacking clean drinking water.

Go Deeper: The current state of the crisis.

His agenda ... words

His agenda

  • 12:05 PM: Briefing on relief efforts
  • 1:15 PM: Meeting with victims
  • 3:30 PM: Meeting with U.S. Virgin Islands governor then briefing with the governors and military personnel
  • 4:10 PM: Meeting with sailors and marines deployed to Puerto Rico
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Physicists who confirmed Einstein’s theory receive Nobel Prize

Physicists Rainer Weiss, Kip Thorne and Barry Barish received the 2017 Nobel prize in physics for their work detecting ripples in space-time predicted by Einstein over 100 years ago.

"[G]ravitational waves are direct testimony to disruptions in spacetime itself. This is something completely new and different, opening up unseen worlds. A wealth of discoveries awaits those who succeed in capturing the waves and interpreting their message." -- The Nobel committee

Why it matters: Einstein's theory of general relativity predicts massive objects — like black holes — distort space-time. We feel that as gravity, the weakest of Nature's four fundamental forces and one that is difficult to study. Because space-time can't be directly seen or measured, scientists instead study it indirectly, for example by searching for gravitational waves that Einstein predicted would be emitted when two massive objects collide. So far, observations by LIGO have confirmed Einstein's theory.

Keep reading ... words

Since 2015, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detectors — one in Washington and another in Louisiana — have observed gravitational waves from black hole collisions four times, most recently in August. These gravitational waves contain enough energy to bend spacetime itself in measurable ways and are a window into understanding the fundamental nature of gravity.

How it works: Each observatory is essentially a 2.5-mile-long L-shaped antenna with beams of laser light bouncing back and forth between mirrors at either end. When a gravitational wave passes through Earth, the distance between those mirrors should change ever so slightly as space-time contracts and expands, if Einstein's general theory of relativity holds. It takes hugely energetic events — like the collision of black holes or neutron stars — to generate a measurable perturbation. Even then, the waves, which travel billions of light years before they pass Earth, move the mirrors just a fraction of the diameter of a proton. (LIGO can detect a change as small as 1/10,000 the width of a proton.)

Who they are: Weiss is an emeritus professor of physics at MIT (where he flunked out of as an undergraduate) who, along with Ronald Drever who died earlier this year, led the design and construction of the LIGO detectors. Barrish, a professor emertius at Caltech, was LIGO's director and managed the team as well as making technical contributions. Thorne is a professor of theoretical physics at Caltech who figured out what exactly the detectors should be looking for.

Some history: Joseph Taylor Jr. and Russell Hulse received the 1993 Nobel prize in physics for their discovery of a pulsar-neutron star pair capable of producing gravitational waves. In the 1960s, Weiss came up with the idea for detecting these waves, which was realized as LIGO when Weiss and Drever began working together in the mid-1980s. More than 1000 people around the world now work on the international collaboration.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

IBM sends 'Dreamer' employees to help save DACA

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty Photo: Richard Drew / AP

IBM is launching a major lobbying effort to urge Congress to find a legislative fix that will let so-called "Dreamers" stay in the country. But instead of relying on lobbyists, the company is letting its own employees do the talking: IBM will bring some of its more than 30 Dreamers on staff to Washington to share their stories with lawmakers.

Why it matters: A number of tech companies have vocally defended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which is set to phase out starting next spring. Many DACA beneficiaries, known as Dreamers, work at companies like Microsoft, Apple and Amazon. IBM CEO Ginni Rometty, who has a more cordial relationship with the Trump administration than most tech executives, is the only major tech CEO to directly lobby leaders in Congress and the administration on the issue.

Keep reading ... words

Why now: IBM's campaign launches today in time for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, the first hearing on DACA since the phase-out was announced.

Texas model: IBM's advocacy efforts, launching today by sharing Dreamers' personal stories, is modeled after the company's lobbying efforts against Texas' "bathroom bill" earlier this summer. IBM brought employees to Austin to tell state legislators how an anti-LGBT bill would impact their families and their work.

IBM believes personal stories will have the greatest impact on efforts to provide a long-term fix for Dreamers, according to a company spokesperson.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Hopes reignite for criminal justice reform

Chuck Grassley (L) and Dick Durbin (R) are re-introducing a reform bill. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Criminal justice reform is moving again at the federal level after more than a year of inertia and disappointment for advocates. Two bills are being introduced this week:

Why this matters: These bills — while only the first step in a long process — mark the first serious congressional engagement on criminal justice reform for more than a year. Reformers lost all their momentum during brutal 2016 political season in which candidate Donald Trump elevated "tough on crime" politics at the expense of bipartisan efforts to reduce prison sentences for non-violent criminals.

Keep reading ... words
  1. On Monday, Republican Senators Orrin Hatch, Mike Lee, Ted Cruz, David Perdue, and Rand Paul introduced legislation to ensure that all federal criminal laws take into account whether the person committing the crime did so with intent. Their bill, the Mens Rea Reform Act, sets a default intent standard, meaning the government can't convict somebody of a federal crime unless it can be proven the person committed the crime "knowingly and willfully."
  2. Republican Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin want to pass "comprehensive legislation to review prison sentences for certain nonviolent drug offenders, reduce recidivism, and save taxpayer dollars." Grassley and Durbin said two weeks ago they planned to reintroduce their bill from the last Congress, and it could come out as soon as Tuesday, according to a source familiar with their efforts.

These bills are important both substantively and politically. Opposition to default mens rea standards — enshrining criminal intent standards at the federal level — was one of the main reasons why criminal justice reform legislation died in the Senate during the last Congress.

  • While it's only Republican senators introducing the mens rea bill, they've already won support for the reforms from groups on both sides of the aisle. Their press release includes statements of support from a Heritage Foundation scholar as well as the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Federal Defenders of New York.
  • David Patton, Executive Director of the Federal Defenders of New York, said: "We are acutely aware of the need for mens rea reform. Over 80 percent of people charged with federal crimes are too poor to afford a lawyer, and nearly 80 percent of people charged with federal crimes are Black, Hispanic, or Native American. These are our clients, and too many of them are subject to laws that are neither fair nor consistent with traditional principles of criminal liability. This bill would help to remedy some of those failings."
  • Mark Holden, who leads Koch Industries' efforts to reform the criminal justice system, says he's optimistic that Congress can get rolling after months of stagnation.
Where the White House stands: It's still an open question. Jared Kushner is passionate about criminal justice reform — he often talks about how his father's incarceration changed his view about the issue — and he recently convened a meeting with a bipartisan coalition to discuss efforts to reform the criminal justice system. Criminal Justice reformers also view WH Chief of Staff John Kelly as an ally. But Attorney General Jeff Sessions wants tougher sentences for drug offenders and remains unpersuaded by Kushner's ideas.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

The medical bill score: How the public judges health care

We track a lot of numbers in health care: how much we spend on health as a share of our economy; the number of uninsured; and the share of the federal budget allocated to health programs. What we don't track — and a number the Congressional Budget Office cannot score — is the statistic that means the most to the American people: the share of the public having problems paying their health care bills.

Data: Kaiser Family Foundation/New York Times Medical Bills Survey (conducted August 28-September 28, 2015); Chart: Lazaro Gamio / Axios

Keep reading ... words

The bottom line: The “medical bills score" is the single most important measure of how we are doing in health care from the public's perspective. And ultimately, if Congress ever passes a new health care bill, it is how the public will evaluate that plan — from Graham-Cassidy to Medicare for All and everything in between.

The numbers that matter: As we found in a Kaiser Family Foundation poll in February:

  • 31% of Americans age 18-64 report they or a family member face problems paying their health care bills.
  • But that number shoots up to 57% for people who are sick.

It makes sense that people who use more care have more health care bills, but it also reveals how poorly our system performs from a consumer perspective when people who need care the most are protected the least by insurance coverage.

The impact: People are not just whining about necessary cost sharing. In a survey we did with the New York Times, we found that:

  • 70% of people with problems paying medical bills report cutting back on food, clothing and other basic necessities.
  • 59% report using up most of their savings.
  • 41% say they've taken an extra job to help pay for their health care.

Not surprisingly, the uninsured (41%) are more likely to have problems paying medical bills. But this is not a problem limited to the uninsured: 30% of the insured – think voters — have problems with medical bills.

The back story: The share of the public reporting problems paying their medical bills has not moved much in recent years. The Affordable Care Act has extended coverage and better financial protection to tens of millions, but it doesn't have much of an impact on affordability beyond people covered by the Medicaid expansion and the marketplaces.

In the far larger employer-based health insurance sector, deductibles and other forms of cost sharing have been growing about five times faster than wages, and deductibles have been growing especially sharply for people who work for smaller employers. .

What to watch: Health care is a pocketbook issue for most of the public and the American people have their own scoring system. They may give this or that mostly partisan response about a health reform idea on a poll, but until they see how they'll get help paying their health care bills, they will ultimately be disappointed by every health reform plan.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

The due diligence report at center of Waymo-Uber case

AP

A due diligence report prepared by a forensics company as part of Uber's acquisition last year of a startup founded by former Waymo employee Anthony Levandowski has been publicly released. The report's contents confirm much of what Waymo, which is suing Uber for allegedly stealing its trade secrets, has suspected about Levandowski.

Why it matters: Levandowski fought to keep the report from turning up in the lawsuit, even appealing the court's decision to allow it to be released. Waymo believed it contained incriminating evidence and pushed to get access to it.

Key findings, and full report ... words

Key findings

  • Levandowski had company files on his personal devices, and destroyed some as well.
  • He worked to recruit Waymo employees for his new company.
  • He met with Uber executives while still working at Waymo.

From Waymo

"The Stroz Report unequivocally shows that, before it acquired his company, Uber knew Anthony Levandowski had a massive trove of confidential Waymo source code, design files, technical plans and other materials after leaving Google; that he stole information deliberately, and repeatedly accessed it after leaving Waymo; and that he tried to destroy the evidence of what he had done. In addition, Mr. Levandowski used his smartphone to take thousands of covert photographs of computer screens displaying Google confidential files. Knowing all of this, Uber paid $680 million for Mr. Levandowski's company, protected him from legal action, and installed him as the head of their self-driving vehicle program. This report raises significant questions and justifies careful review."

  • The company is also asking for the trial — initially set to begin next week — to be pushed back as it won't have enough time to properly analyze the newly released evidence.

From Uber

"Before Uber acquired Otto, we hired an independent forensics firm to conduct due diligence because we wanted to prevent any Google IP from coming to Uber. Their report, which we are pleased is finally public, helps explain why—even after 60 hours of inspection of our facilities, source code, documents and computers—no Google material has been found at Uber. Waymo is now attempting to distract from that hard fact, even attempting to hide its core trade secrets case from the public and the press by closing the courtroom. In the end, the jury will see that Google's trade secrets are not and never were at Uber."

Full report

Uber's statement has been updated to address Waymo's recent move to keep some court proceedings confidential.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Las Vegas gunman had 42 total firearms in hotel and home

Investigators load bodies from the scene of a mass shooting at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Photo: Chris Carlson / AP

Police say Stephen Paddock had about 23 firearms in his room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, including handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and at least 10 rifles, several of which had scopes.

They included high-powered rifles that are capable of penetrating police armor and a modified bump stock rifle, which allows a gun to simulate rapid automatic gunfire.

Additional weapons ... words

Paddock also had in his Mesquite, Nevada home, per Sheriff Joseph Lombardo:

  • 19 additional firearms
  • Explosives
  • Thousands of rounds of ammo
  • "Electronic devices," which Lombardo would not describe

Ammonium nitrate, a fertilizer that can be used in explosives, was also found in Paddock's car.

Why it might take a while to know exactly which weapons he used: The gun-tracing system in the U.S. relies on paper records, and even microfilm. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it is conducting an "urgent trace on firearms" from the scene.

  • Two gun stores in Nevada where Paddock had made purchases in the last year said he passed the required background checks, per NBC News. It wasn't immediately clear if the guns he bought from these two stores were used in the massacre Sunday night, and while one store revealed he bought a rifle and a shotgun, the other store declined to share details about the sale.
These numbers have been updated to reflect the most recent count, per AP reporting
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

10 million people saw Facebook Russia ads

Illustration: Greg Ruben / Axios; Photo: Noah Berger / AP

Facebook is making public some of the details it shared with Congress Monday about the ads purchased by Russians on its platform during the 2016 election, including that an estimated 10 million people saw the ads.

Timing: Facebook unveiled the information publicly shortly after it handed over the ads to Congress, likely getting ahead of any leaks. It's the most information made public about the ads to date.

Keep reading ... words
  • Reach and exposure: 44% of the ads were seen before the election on Nov. 8, 2016 and 56% were seen after. Roughly 25% of the ads were never shown to anyone, because Facebook ad auctions are designed to only reach people based on relevance.
  • Cost: For 50% of the ads, less than $3 was spent and for 99% of the ads, less than $1,000 was spent.
  • Payment: Facebook says some of the ads were paid for in Russian currency, but it can't use that as an indicator of suspicious activity necessarily because "the overwhelming majority" of advertisers who pay in Russian currency aren't doing anything wrong.
  • Targeting: Facebook says that most of the ads bought by Russians appear to focus on divisive social and political messages across the ideological spectrum — from LGBT issues, to race, immigration and gun rights — which mimics news reports out last week. Most importantly, Facebook says that a number of ads appear to encourage people to follow Pages where they can receive more information in their News Feeds on these issues.

Facebook says it struggles to catch all bad ads because about 8 million people report ads to the company each day, a number that was not previously known. In order to do a better job of catching bad ads, Facebook announced new ad policies this morning, although some of the changes remain abstract. Facebook's Vice President of Policy and Communications Elliot Schrage wrote in a blog post that ad targeting is designed to show people relevant ads, and that ads containing certain types of targeting will now require additional human review and approval.

Facebook says many of the Russian ads didn't violate its content policies, which makes the situation all the more tricky. "If Americans conducted a coordinated, inauthentic operation — as the Russian organization did in this case — we would take their ads down, too," Schrage writes. The company says it's focusing on developing greater safeguards against malicious interference in elections, but that it can't ban global advocacy ads altogether, as it believes groups have the right to present opinions on American policies and social issues.

Facebook is making it clear that it won't do away with advocacy messaging on its platform, even if people find it objectionable. "We permit these messages because we share the values of free speech — that when the right to speech is censored or restricted for any of us, it diminishes the rights to speech for all of us." This argument has been countered by opinion leaders who argue that in this theory, Facebook employs the false equivalency of "both sides."

Facebook says it's working with Google, Twitter and other tech giants on "a range of elements" pertaining to the Russia investigation.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

Las Vegas shooting kills 59, injures 527

Police run to cover at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Photo: John Locher / AP

Las Vegas authorities say 59 people are dead and about 527 injured after a man opened fire on an outdoor concert late Sunday night. The suspect is Stephen Paddock, 64, a white male from Mesquite, NV.

The FBI said there were no apparent links to international terrorist organizations, but about 19 firearms were found in the hotel room from which he fired and 18 additional firearms, explosives, several thousand rounds of ammo were found in Paddock's home. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said some of the weapons had scopes, and fertilizer and chemicals were found in his car.

Keep reading ... words
  • Police said in a press release that Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel, across the street from the venue, and SWAT officers found him dead when they entered the room. There were about 19 firearms in the room.
  • The Department of Homeland Security said there was no "specific credible threat" to other public venues. The police said four crime scenes are currently being investigated (the hotel room, the venue, the suspect's home, and a fourth location).
  • Lombardo said an investigation remains ongoing into the suspect's girlfriend, who is in Tokyo.
  • For context: This is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, passing the 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Full coverage: How it unfolded ; Trump comments ; suspect identified ; brother speaks ; lawmakers react ; deadliest mass shootings

Details from the scene, per the NYT: "The shooting happened near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Video posted online showed the country singer Jason Aldean performing outside the hotel at Route 91 Harvest, a country music festival, interrupted by the sound of automatic gunfire. The music stopped, and concertgoers ducked for cover. 'Get down,' one shouted. 'Stay down,' screamed another."

Footage from the scene, via AP:

"Everyone was running, people were getting trampled," concertgoer Jon Bessett told NBC. "We ran as quick as we could into hotel and tried to get on the elevator but couldn't get in. Everyone was running for safety."

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval weighed in on the attack Monday morning:

As did President Trump:

Editor's Note: This post has been corrected to note that Marilou Danley is believed to be Paddock's roommate, not his wife.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as we learn more. Follow @axios on Twitter for the latest.

Show less
Link copied to clipboard.
Featured

12 days after Maria, most of Puerto Rico lacks drinking water

Steven Sands sits outside his home with a flashlight and his smart phone at night, coping with the lack of electricity in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in San Juan. Photo: Gerald Herbert / AP

Puerto Rican authorities say 47% of the islandhas access to clean drinking water, and it will be a month before that number reaches 80%, per ABC News.

Governor Ricardo Rossello said Monday that just 5% have power, and that number is only expected to reach 25% by next month. People still lack basic necessities like fuel and groceries, and some are running out of cash to purchase more, per the AP.

Keep reading ... words
  • FEMA reports it has reached all of Puerto Rico's 78 municipalities and delivered a million meals and 2 million liters of water. FEMA has six Urban Search and Rescue teams deployed and has support from several other agencies.
  • However, at the Port of San Juan, where a lot of aid is arriving, there aren't enough truck drivers to distribute the aid, per CNN. The mayor of Aguadilla, Carlos Mendez, told CNN he is driving two hours each way in the morning across the island to get FEMA aid from San Juan. "They're not coming here, I'm going there," Mendez said.
  • Some hospitals have had to shut down due to lack of fuel, but there are 10 with electricity right now, and 2 could gain electricity Monday, per Rossello.
  • More than 720 of the 1,100 gas stations are now operational, according to the governor. This will help hospitals and food banks keep their generators going, and allow residents to turn on their generators and travel to get food, cash, and other necessities.
  • Within the next couple of days Rosello said he expects 500,000 barrels of diesel and about 1 million barrels of gasoline to arrive.
  • 8,800 people are housed in 140 shelters now, Reuters reports.
  • A dry law was lifted this weekend, so some residents gathered at bars for drinking and dancing this weekend, per Reuters.
  • Some residents also got cell service back this weekend — Rossello said 37% now have service.
What's next:
  • The USNS Comfort will arrive with supplies between Tuesday and Wednesday.
  • Trump will be visiting Puerto Rico Tuesday, with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who Trump has attacked for "poor leadership," invited to participate in the visit, according to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.
  • Hurricane Maria could cost between $15 billion to $30 billion in insured losses, Reuters reports.
Show less
Link copied to clipboard.

Trending

Axios in your Inbox

Latest Newsletters

Follow Axios