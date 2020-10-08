2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Peer-to-peer lending failed

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Lending Club was founded on the idea of bringing individual borrowers and lenders together. Those days are now officially over.

Why it matters: The peer-to-peer dream was that Americans could deal directly with each other, rather than having to go through hated banks.

  • Lending Club was the foremost avatar of that dream. But the company soon realized that it was a lot easier to borrow money from hedge funds, or the market, than it was to provide the ability for people to make tiny loans to hundreds of different borrowers.
  • Individual lenders wanted higher returns, too. If Lending Club wanted the lowest borrowing costs for its borrowers, it had to move to wholesale funding.

Eventually, Lending Club decided it should just become a bank — so it acquired Radius Bank in February.

  • Banks intermediate between borrowers and lenders. If you lend to an FDIC-insured bank like Radius, you take no credit risk, and let the bank worry about what happens if borrowers default. (Lending to a bank and keeping money on deposit at a bank are ultimately the same thing.)
  • It's the exact opposite of the peer-to-peer model, which was built on the idea that individuals are more likely to repay other individuals than they are to repay a faceless financial institution. If that was ever true, it isn't any longer.

The bottom line: Peer-to-peer lending failed. When Lending Club went public in 2014, it was worth more than $9 billion. Today, it's worth just $350 million.

Dion Rabouin
20 hours ago - Economy & Business

JPMorgan commits $30 billion to fight the racial wealth gap


JPMorgan Chase announced Thursday a $30 billion investment over the next five years that the company says will address some of the largest drivers of the massive wealth gap between Black and white Americans.

  • The commitment makes the bank by far the largest monetary contributor to efforts by businesses to fight systemic inequality and racism in the U.S.
Dave Lawler
43 mins ago - World

Russia is surrounded by crises

Russia’s sphere of influence appears to be spinning out of control, with war in the Caucasus, revolution in Kyrgyzstan and an uprising in Belarus.

The big picture: The three crises are very different, but their roots all stretch back to the former Soviet Union — and all three are testing Russia’s influence today.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Congress: Pelosi rules out standalone airline bill without comprehensive relief package.
  2. Trump: White House again refuses to disclose Trump's last negative testD.C. urges Rose Garden ceremony attendees to get tested — Report says Trump required Walter Reed staff to sign NDAsMeadows hosted daughter's 70-person wedding during May lockdown in Atlanta.
  3. Health: The pandemic creates tension in medical ethics — Infections rise in 23 states and D.C.Science is winning over politics on vaccines.
