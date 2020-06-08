1 hour ago - Economy & Business

SoftBank-backed insurer Lemonade files for IPO

Lemonade, a mobile-first digital insurer for homeowners and renters, filed Monday for an IPO.

The big picture: The IPO market is on fire, despite global business slowdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Lemonade has raised around $480 million from firms like SoftBank Group, Sequoia Capital Israel, Aleph, XL Innovate, General Catalyst, and Thrive Capital.
  • The company, which was valued most recently by venture capitalists at $2.1 billion, has both rising revenue and rising losses. Last year, it lost over $108 million on nearly $68 million in revenue, compared to a $53 million loss on $22.5 million in revenue for 2018.
  • Its gross loss ratio, a key insurance metric, moved from 108.5% in 2017 to 67.7% in 2019.

The bottom line: This could prove an interesting test for investors, who generally view $100 million as the revenue threshold for new tech issuers.

U.S. recession officially began in February

The U.S. economy peaked in February before sliding into a recession as the coronavirus pandemic hit, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a group that’s considered the official determiners of when recessions begin and end.

Why it matters: There was no doubt the U.S. was in the midst of a recession, given the shelter-in-place measures that brought economic activity to a near halt and caused millions of layoffs — but this is their fastest call yet, as it's sometimes taken as long as a year to make such calls in the past.

Biden campaign says he does not support defunding the police

Joe Biden's campaign said in a statement Monday that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee does not support defunding police, but is pushing for police reform and more spending on community, school, health and social programs.

Why it matters: The statement rejects claims from President Trump's re-election campaign that the former vice president would undercut the ability of police departments to do their jobs by endorsing the "defund the police" message, which has been at the heart of activist demands over the past several weeks of protests.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 7,062,464 — Total deaths: 403,921 — Total recoveries — 3,165,118Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m ET: 1,950,023 — Total deaths: 110,689 — Total recoveries: 506,367 — Total tested: 20,235,768Map.
  3. Public health: Disparities on display in D.C. — Why the pandemic is hitting minorities harder.
  4. Jobs: BP to cut global workforce by 10,000 jobs.
  5. Transportation: American Airlines an outlier on social distancing.
  6. World: Governments turn to protectionism.
