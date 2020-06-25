58 mins ago - Economy & Business

LeBron James, Maverick Carter's SpringHill raises $100 million

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

SpringHill, a new media company co-founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, raised $100 million from Guggenheim Partners, UC Investments, Elisabeth Murdoch, and SC.Holdings.

Why it matters: James is viewed as the entrepreneurial role model by many of his NBA peers, helping spark league-wide interest in investing and starting new businesses.

  • Flashback: In 2016 I spoke with Carter about his media ambitions, during a Fortune conference panel that also included Draymond Green and then-Warner Bros Entertainment CEO Kevin Tsujihara. Video here.
  • The bottom line: "SpringHill is named for the Akron apartment complex where James and his mom moved when he was in sixth grade. It consolidates the Robot Co. marketing agency with two other businesses. The first, SpringHill Entertainment, is behind [NBC game show] The Wall and the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy. The second, Uninterrupted LLC, produces [HBO talk show] The Shop as well as Kneading Dough, an online partnership with JPMorgan Chase in which athletes talk about money to promote financial literacy." — Jason Kelly, Bloomberg Businessweek

Dan Primack
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Social network Valence wants to link Black founders with venture capitalists

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A new platform launches today to make connections between Black founders and a select group of top-tier venture capitalists, two groups that too rarely find themselves on the same term sheets.

Driving the news: It's part of Valence, a LinkedIn-type social network for Black professionals. Valence today also will announce a new CEO: Guy Primus, founder and former CEO of The Virtual Reality Co.

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top Republicans who aren't voting for Trump in 2020

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina told The Atlantic Thursday that she will vote for Joe Biden over President Trump in the 2020 presidential election, saying that she believes the U.S. needs "real leadership that can unify the country."

Why it matters: Fiorina joins other prominent Republicans who have publicly said they will either not vote for Trump's re-election this November or will back Biden.

Courtenay Brown
Updated 3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Data: FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

Another 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department announced Thursday.

Why it matters: The number of newly filed jobless claims has steadily dropped since peaking in March, but the pandemic is still forcing more than a million workers to the ranks of unemployment each week — over twice the all-time record seen before the coronavirus hit.

