Another win for sports at the Oscars
Director Carol Dysinger (left) and producer Elena Andreicheva. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images
"Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You're a Girl)," which tells the story of young Afghan girls in the war-torn city of Kabul, won Best Documentary (Short Subject) at last night's Academy Awards.
Why it matters: This continues a remarkable run for sports-centric documentaries at the Oscars, with "O.J. Made in America" winning Best Documentary in 2016, "Icarus" winning in 2017 and "Free Solo" winning last year.
- "Good to see sports recognized, again, as realm of powerful storytelling. Was not always this way," tweeted the Aspen Institute's Tom Farrey.
Go deeper: Complete list of Oscar winners