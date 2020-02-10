2 hours ago - Sports

Another win for sports at the Oscars

Jacob Knutson

Director Carol Dysinger (left) and producer Elena Andreicheva. Photo: Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

"Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone (If You're a Girl)," which tells the story of young Afghan girls in the war-torn city of Kabul, won Best Documentary (Short Subject) at last night's Academy Awards.

Why it matters: This continues a remarkable run for sports-centric documentaries at the Oscars, with "O.J. Made in America" winning Best Documentary in 2016, "Icarus" winning in 2017 and "Free Solo" winning last year.

  • "Good to see sports recognized, again, as realm of powerful storytelling. Was not always this way," tweeted the Aspen Institute's Tom Farrey.

Sara Fischer

"Parasite" makes history with Oscars win

Director Bong Joon-ho accepting an Oscar for "Parasite" onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Parasite" won the top award at the Oscars on Sunday night — becoming the first foreign language film to do so in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

Why it matters: It's a historic moment for the entertainment industry, which has been criticized for its lack of diversity on and off screen.

Updated 10 hours ago - World
Rebecca Falconer

Obama-produced "American Factory" wins Best Documentary Oscar

Former President Barack Obama and his first lady Michelle Obama close the Obama Foundation Summit together on the campus of the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago last October. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

"American Factory, the first Netflix film produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company, Higher Ground, won an Oscar for "Best Documentary Feature" Sunday.

What they're saying: The former president and first lady both tweeted their congratulations to filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, who directed the film, which documents what happened to an Ohio factory after it was reopened by a Chinese billionaire. "So glad to see their heart and honesty recognized — because the best stories are rarely tidy or perfect," Michelle Obama said. "But that’s where the truth so often lies."

Kendall Baker

The sports betting industry is set for a big year

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Barstool Sports used to be a media company, but on the heels of a $163 million investment from Penn National Gaming, it is now, in many respects, a sports betting company.

Why it matters: Barstool's evolution speaks to where the sports betting industry stands at the outset of 2020. With legalization on the horizon in key states and mobile betting set to explode, sportsbook operators are in a race to acquire users and build the best digital storefront.

