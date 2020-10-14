55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Groups sue to extend Virginia's voter registration deadline after website goes dark

Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images

Civil rights groups on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to extend Virginia's voter registration deadline, after the state's online system crashed on the final day of the registration period.

Driving the news: A mistakenly severed fiber-optic cable shut down much of Virginia's online portal overnight Monday and into the afternoon on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the state Department of Elections and the lawsuit, filed by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the Advancement Project National Office.

  • Virginia's Department of Elections said later in the afternoon on Tuesday the issue had been resolved.

The groups are seeking to extend the registration deadline until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, as well as a one-day extension for the state's early-voting period, given that the outage interfered.

What she's saying: “The commonwealth failed the public and it must grant a significant extension to ensure all Virginians are given an equal opportunity to exercise their fundamental right to vote,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

  • “Extending the registration deadline is a common-sense step that can be taken to address the potential disenfranchisement of thousands of eligible people across Virginia."

Maria Arias
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

FBI says Virginia governor was a potential target for militia kidnapping plot

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) speaks during a news conference. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The militia groups who had allegedly plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) also discussed kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified in court on Tuesday.

The big picture: FBI agent Richard Trask was part of the investigation that thwarted an extremist plot last week to kidnap Whitmer and overthrow state governments and law enforcement. Six Michigan residents were arrested in connection with the plot, while seven others linked to the militia group Wolverine Watchmen were arrested for allegedly planning to attack the Michigan Capitol.

Jacob Knutson
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court allows Trump administration to halt census count

Photo: Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the Trump administration's emergency application to stop census field operations early while litigation over the once-a-decade count continues in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Why it matters: Civil rights groups fear that cutting off field operations now could lead to an undercount, which would affect how congressional seats are reapportioned.

Axios
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

"Souls to the polls" during COVID-19

Students get off a Black Votes Matter bus in Fayetteville, N.C., in March. Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

The coronavirus has complicated the get-out-the-vote effort for Black churches in 2020.

Why it matters: Those churches are a key part of broader efforts in the Black community to push back against voter suppression tactics, the AP reports.

