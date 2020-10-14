Groups sue to extend Virginia's voter registration deadline after website goes dark

Civil rights groups on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to extend Virginia's voter registration deadline, after the state's online system crashed on the final day of the registration period.

Driving the news: A mistakenly severed fiber-optic cable shut down much of Virginia's online portal overnight Monday and into the afternoon on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the state Department of Elections and the lawsuit, filed by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the Advancement Project National Office.

Virginia's Department of Elections said later in the afternoon on Tuesday the issue had been resolved.

The groups are seeking to extend the registration deadline until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, as well as a one-day extension for the state's early-voting period, given that the outage interfered.

Gov. Ralph Northam signaled at a press conference that he would support an extension, but under state law, he can't personally make that change.

What she's saying: “The commonwealth failed the public and it must grant a significant extension to ensure all Virginians are given an equal opportunity to exercise their fundamental right to vote,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.