Exclusive: Lawmakers press Meta on China ad policy

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is pressing Meta on its policy toward paid advertisements from Chinese state-sponsored media as the war in Ukraine continues and false Russian narratives proliferate, per a letter sent to CEO Mark Zuckerberg Tuesday.

Driving the news: The letter comes after Axios reported last week that state-controlled China Global TV Network had placed at least 21 ads on Meta-owned Facebook, many featuring newscasts pushing pro-Russia talking points about the ongoing attacks on Ukraine.

The letter also cites Chinese outlets spreading false reports on Facebook that Russia is targeting U.S. biolabs in Ukraine.

Why it matters: False narratives surrounding Russia's invasion of Ukraine are multiplying on both traditional and social media, and platforms are scrambling to adjust their policies accordingly.

What they're saying: The group of six House lawmakers, including Ed Case (D-HI), Young Kim (R-Calif.), Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.), Jim Costa (D-Calif.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), acknowledged that Meta had taken steps to block Russian state media and affiliated outlets from monetizing content on the platform, but said the company hasn't gone far enough.

"Facebook has not focused on Chinese state broadcasters and affiliated accounts from buying ads and targeting global users with pro-Russian narratives on the Ukraine invasion," the lawmakers write.

"This is emblematic of a larger push by Chinese Communist Party-directed propaganda operations to influence global dialogue and policy on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and must be met with a strong, coordinated public-private response."

Details: The lawmakers ask Meta to respond to five questions about their ad policies by March 31, including: