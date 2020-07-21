30 mins ago - Technology

Lawmakers plot another Section 230 hearing

Photo: Eva Hambach/AFP via Getty Images

A Senate Commerce subcommittee has teed up a hearing next week on Silicon Valley's prized liability shield, slated to take place the day after Big Tech CEOs face a grilling from a House panel.

Why it matters: Lawmakers on other congressional panels, including the Senate Judiciary Committee, are already eyeing legislation to chip away at Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Attention from multiple committees raises the odds that such a law could pass before the year's end.

Driving the news: The hearing, set for July 28, will center on the PACT Act from Sens. John Thune and Brian Schatz, leaders of the Senate Commerce communications, technology, innovation and the internet subcommittee, which will hold the session.

  • The PACT Act would, among other things, update Section 230 by requiring tech platforms to be more transparent about the decisions that go into their moderation practices.
  • Planned witnesses include Jeff Kosseff, a cybersecurity professor at the Naval Academy who wrote a book on Section 230, and Elizabeth Banker, deputy general counsel for tech trade group the Internet Association, the panel said.

Flashback: Only one Section 230 bill has made it through Congress: the anti-sex trafficking package known as FOSTA-SESTA that was signed into law in 2018.

Yes, but: Section 230 is under more scrutiny than ever, with voices on both the right and left calling for changes and the Trump administration raising the threat of repeal when technology companies remove content in a way it doesn't like.

Ursula Perano
Politics & Policy

Ohio House speaker charged in $60 million bribery investigation

The Ohio statehouse. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R) and four others were arrested on Tuesday on charges stemming from a $60 million bribery case brought by U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers.

Why it matters: It's likely the "largest bribery, money-laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio," DeVillers said at a press conference.

Courtenay Brown
Economy & Business

Controversial Fed board pick Judy Shelton moves closer to confirmation

Trump Fed nominees Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller testifyng before the Senate in February. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images)

The Senate Banking Committee voted on Tuesday to advance Trump's picks to fill the Federal Reserve board, Judy Shelton, and her much less controversial fellow nominee Christopher Waller, for confirmation by the full Senate.

Why it matters: Shelton's nomination is the most contentious in recent memory. Economists and policymakers worry about her record of fringe views and that granting the former Trump campaign adviser a spot on the Fed board would politicize the central bank.

Axios
Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 14,774,887— Total deaths: 611,599 — Total recoveries — 8,340,042Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:30 p.m. ET: 3,858,686 — Total deaths: 141,426 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. Public health: CDC says coronavirus cases could be 6-24 times higher than reported in some regions — Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes.
  4. World: U.S. charges Chinese hackers for targeting COVID-19 research.
  5. Business: How the coronavirus boosted alternative meat.
