3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

All top law school journals are led by women for the first time in history

Rashaan Ayesh

Grace Paras (left) was the editor in chief of the Georgetown Law Journal and Toni Deane (right) is the first African American to lead the publication. Photo: Astrid Riecken/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The editors in chief of law journals at the top 16 law schools in the U.S. are women for the first time in history, the Washington Post reports.

The state of play: At an event honoring the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote that brought all of the editors together, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, "It's such a contrast to the ancient days when I was in law school. There really is no better time for women to enter the legal profession."

  • A woman was not elected to lead the law journal at Harvard Law School, Ginsburg's alma mater, until 20 years after she first arrived on campus.
  • The slate of female editors celebrated their historical accomplishment by putting together a Women & Law Journal that contains essays from female lawyers.

Worth noting, via the Post: Women still only make up less than a quarter of law firm equity partners, a quarter of tenured and tenure-track law professors and about a third of active federal district and appeals court judges.

  • And only four women have ever served on the Supreme Court.

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond

Exclusive poll: Women lock in on 2020

Democratic women are gearing up to become even more engaged around the 2020 election than they've been in recent years, according to a new survey by American University's Women & Politics Institute and the Barbara Lee Family Foundation provided exclusively to Axios.

Go deeperArrowJan 22, 2020
Sam Baker

Trump's selective urgency at the Supreme Court

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The Trump administration has consistently tried to get controversial cases in front of the Supreme Court as quickly as possible — but not when that might have meant striking down the entire Affordable Care Act before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Trump’s Justice Department has tried to leapfrog the traditional process far more than its predecessors did, and at least one Supreme Court justice seems to be worried that it’s affecting the court’s work.

Go deeperArrowJan 23, 2020
Marisa Fernandez

Women in energy are far less represented than corporate average

Clean-suited worker at Pinella DOE plant in 1979 developing and producing neutron generators for nuclear weapons initiation. Photo: Time Life Pictures/Department Of Energy (DOE)/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Women have a higher level of underrepresentation in all levels of employment in companies in energy and related industries compared to other sectors.

Where it stands: About one-third of women in oil and gas, utilities and engineering jobs surveyed by consultancy McKinsey say they're usually the only woman in the room.

Go deeperArrowFeb 4, 2020 - Energy & Environment