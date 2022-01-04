Launch House is raising a venture capital fund

Launch House, a company that hosts month-long programs for entrepreneurs at its communal houses, is raising $10 million for a fund to invest in startups, per a new SEC filing.

Why it matters: While the pandemic forced many programs—including famed accelerator Y Combinator—to go online, Launch House is betting that the in-person format is superior.

Flashback: Launch House began last year after its founders, along with some friends, rented a house in Tulum, Mexico, amid the pandemic to fight off social isolation and work on their project and startup ideas.

It's since grown into a full-fledged company, expanded from Los Angeles to other cities, and raised $3 million in seed funding. It charges participants a membership fee to access its programs, events, and networks.

Launch House declined to comment.