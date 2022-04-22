Latinos increasingly prioritizing their health over work

Latinos in the U.S. and Latin Americans are more likely than others to reconsider the workplace after the pandemic, Marina writes.

By the numbers: Two-thirds of Latinos polled in Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index say they are now much more conscious about prioritizing health over their work when it comes to going to the office, and 60% say they are considering changing jobs in response.

That’s greater than the 55% general U.S. average in prioritizing health and 45% who might think of changing jobs.

Almost a third of Latinos polled also said they actually did move to another company, compared to a fifth of overall U.S. workers.

Microsoft's pollster surveyed 31,100 people worldwide.

Zoom out: Latin American workers are also looking to transition: 60% of those polled in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico said they’re considering a switch to fully remote jobs or hybrid jobs. The global average was 52%.

What they're saying: “Each company needs to try to understand and pinpoint why these employees are asking for this shift, to think through how to create more inclusive spaces in a hybrid world as well,” Adriana Roche, lead for recruiting and employee development at digital whiteboard company MURAL, which is mostly remote, told Axios Latino.

Of note: A majority of Latino-owned businesses said last year they’re rethinking their offices to accommodate hybrid work, per Microsoft polling.

Around half of Hispanic business owners said in a 2021 Bank of America poll they were allowing more flexible working hours or remote work schedules as a result of the pandemic.

