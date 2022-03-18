Latino drug overdose death rate jumped 40% in 2020, study finds

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Latinos in the U.S. experienced a 40% spike in drug overdose death rates in 2020, according to a new study.

Why it matters: The large percentage increase for Latinos shows how the pandemic and isolation may have affected Hispanics, who experienced higher rates of COVID-19 deaths.

Details: The study published this month in JAMA Psychiatry found that Latinos had a drug overdose death rate of 17.3 per 100,000 residents in 2020, compared to around 12.3 the year before.

The overdose rate for Latinos has been steadily increasing since 1999, when it was around 5 per 100,000 residents, the study found.

Yes, but: Drug overdose rates for Hispanics remained the lowest among the other groups assessed throughout the study period.

Native Americans or Alaska Natives experienced the highest overdose mortality rate in 2020 (41.4 per 100 000).

Overdose death rates per 100,000 among Black Americans increased from 24.7 in 2019 to 36.8 in 2020.

The rate for whites was 31.6 per 100,000 in 2020.

What they're saying: "Drug overdose mortality is increasingly becoming a racial justice issue in the US. Our results suggest that drug overdose mortality has been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic," the authors of the study wrote.

"Since 2015, overdose deaths have been rising most rapidly among Black and Hispanic and Latino communities."

Don't forget: New Mexico, the most Hispanic state in the nation, has struggled with generations of opioid addiction disorders among some families in the state.

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced last week a deal to allocate opioid settlement funds to more than fifty communities, securing more than $195.5 million from four opioid manufacturing and distribution companies.

The allocation deal provides more than $107 million to local governments and nearly $88 million to the state government, the majority of which is earmarked specifically for opioid abatement efforts.

