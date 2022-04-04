New biography sheds light on Latino civil rights defender

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A recently published biography delves into the life of a little-known but key Latino civil rights leader who co-founded one of the most influential Hispanic civil rights organizations and became a U.S. diplomat.

The big picture: "Pioneer of Mexican American Civil Rights: Alonso S. Perales" comes as Texas limits discussion of racism. Few biographies of Latino historical figures exist.

Details: Once one of the most well-known Latino advocates in the U.S., today Perales is largely forgotten, writes biographer Cynthia Orozco, a professor of history and humanities at Eastern New Mexico University.

Orozco argues Perales was one of the most influential Mexican American civil rights advocates of the 20th century, even though he was sometimes seen as controversial.

Flashback: Born in Alice, Texas, in 1898, Perales was orphaned as a child and worked in the fields and on the railroad before serving the U.S. Army during World War I.

After returning from the war, he and other Mexican Americans founded the League of United Latin American Citizens in 1929 in response to the discrimination they faced in Texas.

He received a law degree from George Washington University Law School, becoming one of the first Mexican American lawyers in the nation.

Perales spoke out against discrimination, worked to register Latinos to vote, and served as a U.S. diplomat.

The intrigue: Though Perales was a Democrat in his early years, he switched to the Republican Party in the 1950s.