Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Chicana civil rights-era photographer honored

Russell Contreras

Maria Varela, a SNCC-trained photograher, next to her photos of Black residents registering to vote in the 1960s. Photos: Courtesy of Varela.

A Mexican American photographer who captured some of the Civil Rights Movement’s most critical moments but has largely gone unnoticed is getting her due.

The big picture: Varela was one of the few Mexican Americans involved in the Black Civil Rights Movement in the South, and her work largely has gone unnoticed.

Driving the news: The Mexican American Civil Rights Institute in San Antonio, Texas, featured the 81-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexic0, resident during a live Facebook forum, along with an interactive display of her work last week.

  • The Chicago-raised Varela was recruited by the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) in 1963 to work in Selma, Ala., for a voter literacy program.
  • While working on a literary project, she discovered that the material had no images of Black people. Her mentor suggested she take up photography and put those images into materials.
  • "I had never picked up a camera before I came to SNCC," Varela said during the forum.
Black protestors march in rainy Mississippi in the 1960s. Photo: Maria Varela

Noted photographer Matt Herron in New Orleans trained Varela. She built a darkroom in Mississippi since local drug stores refused to develop her film.

  • She dressed in a skirt and a headscarf and tried to remain invisible while she took photos to be used in booklets passed out to farmers, town residents, and parents who were working to resist segregation and poverty.

The intrigue: As her reputation grew, SNCC assigned Varela to various marches and demonstrations to document the event where activists faced violence.

What they're saying: "I find it so interesting today that I'm considered a civil rights photographer. I never thought of myself as a photographer. I thought of myself as an organizer," Varela said.

  • "Your legacy takes interesting turns after 50 or 60 years."
Protests in Mississippi. Photo: Maria Varela

Between the lines: Historians and art museums recently have taken note of Varela's work as Latino voices are sought to explain their roles in historical events.

Don't forget: Varela would go on to photograph Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers, New Mexico land grant leader Reies Lopez Tijerina and the organizing meetings leading to the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign, a march Dr. Martin Luther King planned to draw attention to poverty.

Get more news that matters about Latinos in the hemisphere, delivered right to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 7 mins ago - Science

Hundreds of thousands without power as "massive" winter storm hits U.S.

A power outage left a traffic signal inoperable around rush hour during a winter storm warning in Detroit, Mich., on Wednesday. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 110 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

Driving the news: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the country and as other parts of it experienced damaging ice accumulations.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
29 mins ago - Economy & Business

CNN staffers demand answers from WarnerMedia CEO in tense meeting

Photo by Ronen Tivony/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

CNN staffers on Wednesday pummeled WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar with tough questions in the wake of the resignation of CNN boss Jeff Zucker, according to a recording of the roughly 40-minute meeting obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: The meeting showcased the frustration and confusion inside CNN over how and why their leader of 9 years was forced to resign.

Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

U.S. accuses Russia of planning "staged" video as pretext for Ukraine attack

Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The U.S. claims to have information indicating that Russia is considering staging a "fabricated attack" by Ukrainian forces — including a "propaganda video" showing Russian casualties and fake mourners — in order to justify an invasion of Ukraine, according to a senior Biden administration official.

Why it matters: It's the second time in recent weeks that the Biden administration has publicly accused Russia of plotting an operation that would serve as pretext to invade Ukraine. While Russian intelligence services have a history of weaponizing disinformation, the U.S. has not provided specific evidence for its claims.

