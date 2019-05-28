Why it matters: All that remains of the species is 1 female Sumatran rhinoceros in Malaysia and about 80 in Indonesia, per National Geographic.

What's next? The WWF quoted Christina Liew, deputy chief minister of the Malaysian state of Sabah, as saying officials "intend to resume talks with the Indonesian government on the possibility of breeding the country’s last remaining rhino with advanced reproductive technology, test-tube breeding."

Go deeper: Rhino nearing extinction first had trouble in the Ice Age