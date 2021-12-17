Flurry of deals reshapes Las Vegas gambling industry

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Dec. 14, 2021. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The Las Vegas Strip is on the brink of a new era — its iconic properties are getting new owners at a rate rarely seen before.
Why it matters: This year's historic number of deals on the Strip hint at huge trends reshaping the gaming industry and America's longtime gambling capital.
- "It's rare to see so many transactions this close together. We can go years without seeing a Las Vegas Strip casino change hands. It's a unique environment right now," says John DeCree of Union Gaming, an advisory firm.
By the numbers: There were seven deals that saw a casino's property or its operations snapped up this year — the most since at least 2015, per CreditSights.
What's happening: The Mirage is the latest to land a new owner: MGM Resorts this week said it would sell the hotel and casino's operations to Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, for about $1 billion in cash.
It's among the flurry of transactions where the Strip's most well-known players are swapping properties that have come to define Vegas.
- Take Las Vegas Sands, which after this year won't own any hotels or casinos in its namesake city. It's selling everything (including its flagship Venetian resort) to real estate giant VICI Properties and private equity firm Apollo Global Management in a deal worth over $6 billion — the year's biggest Vegas-centric transaction.
The intrigue: The changes come amid a wild frenzy for casino operators to nab gaming licenses and set up shop in other nascent betting hubs, including New York City. They're also eyeing the online betting boom.
What they're saying: "It's not like Vegas is the only place they can make money anymore. They're saying 'we can make money in different parts of the country too — and abroad,'" says James Goldstein, an analyst at CreditSights.
- Las Vegas Sands, for instance, is ditching Vegas to double down on Macao and Singapore.
Yes, but: Plenty see a lot to love in Vegas, particularly as the Strip stages an impressive comeback from its pandemic shutdown — though the latest coronavirus wave might deliver a big blow.
- Casino operator Bally’s — which is also trying to dominate online betting — will get its first-ever foothold in Las Vegas: It said this year it would buy the operations of the Tropicana casino, one of the oldest resorts on the Strip, for $150 million.
- And while MGM may be giving up The Mirage, it said in September it would buy the operations of the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas. That means that it won't technically be losing any exposure to Vegas at all, though it is "consolidating towards the south end of the Strip," says DeCree.