White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow dismissed "voting rights" as a non-starter request from Democrats in stalled talks over a coronavirus stimulus package, arguing on CNBC Thursday that it's part of a "liberal left wishlist" and that it's "not our game."

The big picture: President Trump vowed on Fox Business Thursday to block Democrats' demands for $3.6 billion for "universal" mail-in voting and $25 billion for the USPS in the stimulus package, baselessly claiming that funding that would help voters cast ballots remotely would lead to mass voter fraud.

What he's saying: "We've acted, President Trump has acted forcefully because we couldn't reach a deal with the Democrats, they're asking too much money," Kudlow said.

"So much of the Democratic asks are really liberal left wish-list. We don't want to have, you know, voting rights and aid to aliens, and so forth. That's not our game, and the president can't accept that kind of deal,"

