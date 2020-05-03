2 hours ago - Health

Kudlow defends claiming U.S. had coronavirus "contained" in February

Jacob Knutson

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow defended his claim on Feb. 25 that the U.S. had "contained" the coronavirus "pretty close to airtight," arguing on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that his comments were "based on the actual facts" at the time.

Why it matters: Kudlow is among the White House officials who have faced criticism for downplaying the looming impact of the virus, which has now infected more than 1 million Americans and killed over 66,000.

At the time of Kudlow's comments, the country had 15 known coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

  • That same day, however, Nancy Messonnier, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters a coronavirus outbreak in the country was inevitable.
  • “It’s not a question of if but rather a question of when and how many people in this country will have severe illness," she said, according to Politico.

What he's saying:

"My quote then was based on the actual facts, which at the time, there were only 40 or 50 cases, and it was contained — particularly after President Trump boldly put up travel restrictions with China. ... There was hardly any cases. Yes, some doctors were more fearful. Other doctors had many different things to say. ... Then, as the virus spread exponentially in ways that virtually no one could have predicted, of course we changed our mind.
Going forward, the president and the vice president have taken strong measures ... to deal with this unexpected outbreak. And I think the sort of ankle-biting that's going on in Washington is just incorrect. You have to deal with the information at hand. When the information changes, we changed our strategy. So did everyone else around the world."
— Larry Kudlow

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 3,449,986 — Total deaths: 244,239 — Total recoveries — 1,101,375Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 1,133,069 — Total deaths: 66,385 — Total recoveries — 175,382 — Total tested: 6,816,347Map.
  3. Public health: Birx says that protestors not practicing social distancing is "devastatingly worrisome" — Medical schools are fast-tracking students to graduate in order to join the coronavirus frontlines.
  4. Trump administration: Pompeo said there is "enormous evidence" that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan lab.
  5. World: Russia has seen four consecutive days of record increases in coronavirus cases — Boris Johnson says doctors were prepared to announce his death
  6. Business: Divisions continue in states reopening economiesU.S. farmers markets reopen Berkshire Hathaway didn't buy the coronavirus dip.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Trump moves to replace HHS watchdog, following report on medical shortages

President Trump at the White House on May 1. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump moved on Friday evening to replace the Health and Human Services watchdog, nominating assistant U.S. attorney Jason Weida for the role.

Why it matters: The current HHS inspector general, Christi Grimm, released a report last month that identified severe shortages of medical supplies in hospitals around the country as they battle the novel coronavirus, contradicting Trump's assertion of adequate supplies, the New York Times reports.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow18 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Divisions continue in states reopening amid coronavirus

A man poses in front of the Baby Acapulco dining room in Austin, Texas, on May 1. Photo: Dave Creaney/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Roughly a dozen states began to reopen their economies on Friday, the New York Times reports, despite health experts' concerns that coronavirus infection spikes could be caused by premature returns to public life.

Zoom in: In Davenport, Iowa, which is still under tight restrictions, Glory Smith told the Times that the state's reopening was coming too soon since the virus doesn't respect county boundaries.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow20 hours ago - Health