Oracle's Larry Ellison tells employees he's moved to Hawaii

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison told employees that he has moved to Lanai, Hawaii, becoming the latest Silicon Valley executive to announce a departure from California, as Recode first reported.

The big picture: Oracle announced Friday that it had shifted the company’s headquarters to Austin, from Redwood City, California, and Ellison made clear on Monday that he would not be making the trip to Texas.

Of note: Ellison owns the island of Lanai.

  • Lanai is 140.5 square miles and has a population of slightly more than 3,000 people.
  • Ellison owns 98% of it.

Go deeper: Tech "exodus" isn't scaring Silicon Valley

Go deeper

Scott Rosenberg
Dec 14, 2020 - Technology

Tech "exodus" isn't scaring Silicon Valley

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Silicon Valley's powerhouses aren't putting out the "moving sale" signs, even as a handful of high-profile departures raises questions about the region's status.

Driving the news: Oracle's Friday announcement that it's shifting its headquarters to Austin, Texas follows a previous move by Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Houston.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
25 mins ago - Health

FDA review confirms Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective

The Food and Drug Administration released detailed data on Tuesday showing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and "highly effective" in preventing cases of the virus in adults.

Why it matters: It clears the way for the emergency authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. as soon as this week, making inoculation available to millions more Americans.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
54 mins ago - Economy & Business

The inequality is getting harder to ignore

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As the frenzy in IPOs and the overall stock market continues, data show overall consumer confidence is languishing and concern about income inequality is rising.

Driving the news: A new survey from research and data firm CivicScience provided exclusively to Axios shows 78% of Americans are at least somewhat concerned about the rising level of inequality in the U.S. and 48% are very concerned.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

