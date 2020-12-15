Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Oracle Co-Founder Larry Ellison. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison told employees that he has moved to Lanai, Hawaii, becoming the latest Silicon Valley executive to announce a departure from California, as Recode first reported.
The big picture: Oracle announced Friday that it had shifted the company’s headquarters to Austin, from Redwood City, California, and Ellison made clear on Monday that he would not be making the trip to Texas.
Of note: Ellison owns the island of Lanai.
- Lanai is 140.5 square miles and has a population of slightly more than 3,000 people.
- Ellison owns 98% of it.
