Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

A deep look at two nearby galaxies

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

The Large (left) and Small (right) Magellanic Clouds. Photos: CTIO/NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/SMASH

The depths of the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds — satellite galaxies of our own Milky Way — can be seen in new photos taken by a dark energy camera.

Why it matters: The images could reveal never-before-known details about our galactic neighbors — and insights into how other dwarf galaxies evolve.

Details: The Survey of the MAgellanic Stellar History's (SMASH), the most extensive study so far of the clouds, released the images this week.

  • "These satellite galaxies have been studied for decades, but SMASH is being used to map out their structure over their full, enormous extent and help solve the mystery of their formation," David Nidever, SMASH's principal investigator, said in a statement.
  • The full SMASH survey took about 50 nights of observatory time and covers an area 2,400 times larger than the full Moon, according to a statement from NOIRLab, an astronomy organization operated by the National Science Foundation.
  • The images were taken by the Dark Energy Camera in Chile which has a wide field of view that allowed the researchers to get a good look at the relatively nearby galaxies.

1 fun thing: The data gathered by SMASH has already revealed that the two clouds collided with one another in the past, setting off a burst of star formation.

Go deeper

Alison SnyderEileen Drage O'Reilly
33 mins ago - Science

What COVID-19 vaccine trials still need to do

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

COVID-19 vaccines are being developed at record speed, but some experts fear the accelerated regulatory process could interfere with ongoing research about the vaccines.

Why it matters: Even after the first COVID-19 vaccines are deployed, scientific questions will remain about how they are working and how to improve them.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
59 mins ago - Podcasts

Faces of COVID creator on telling the stories of those we've lost

America yesterday lost 2,762 people to COVID-19, per the CDC, bringing the total pandemic toll to 272,525. That's more than the population of Des Moines, Iowa. Or Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Or Toledo, Ohio.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Alex Goldstein, creator of the @FacesofCOVID Twitter account, about sharing the stories behind the statistics.

Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Health

WSJ: Pfizer expects to ship half as many COVID vaccines as planned in 2020

A Pfizer factory in Puurs, Belgiam on Dec. 3. Photo: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech have halved their original estimate for how many coronavirus vaccines will be shipped globally by the end of this year, citing supply-chain issues, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The U.K. government has ordered 40 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine — enough to inoculate some 20 million people. The companies now expect to ship 50 million vaccines by the end of 2020, instead of 100 million, per WSJ.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow