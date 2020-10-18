1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Lara Trump defends president encouraging Whitmer "lock her up" chants

Trump senior campaign adviser Lara Trump defended President Trump's rhetoric about Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), claiming that he was "having fun at a Trump rally" when encouraging "lock her up" chants.

Why it matters: Whitmer, who has faced criticism for her strict lockdown measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic, was the target of a kidnapping plot by anti-government militia groups. The president has continued to demand that Whitmer lift COVID restrictions, calling her a "dictator."

  • The governor's deputy digital director tweeted on Saturday that every time Trump attacks her at a rally, the "violent rhetoric towards her immediately escalates on social media."
  • Whitmer herself has said that Trump's rhetoric puts her and her family's lives in danger, accusing the president of "stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division."

What she's saying: "Well, look, he wasn't doing anything, I don't think, to provoke people to threaten this woman at all. He was having fun at a Trump rally. And quite frankly, there are bigger issues than this right now for everyday Americans," Lara Trump said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

  • "People want to get the country reopened. They want to get back to work. Not only are we trying to make it through a pandemic, but think about all of the cancers that have gone unaddressed. Think about the kids that aren't in school who use school to get their one meal a day."
  • "There are issues at hand here that are bigger than just keeping everyone locked down. ... The president was at a rally. It's a fun, light atmosphere. Of course, he wasn't encouraging people to threaten this woman. That's ridiculous."

14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Whitmer slams Trump after "lock her up" chants at rally: "It needs to stop"

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer makes a speech at Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield, Michigan, on Friday. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) denounced President Trump Saturday for endangering her with his rhetoric after he responded to "lock her up" chants at a rally in Muskegon, Michigan, by saying "lock 'em all up."

The big picture: Trump criticized Whitmer's handling of the pandemic, urging the rally crowd to get her to "open up your state." Authorities have charged eight people over an alleged plot to raid Michigan's Capitol building and kidnap her. An FBI agent testified last Tuesday there were similar plans targeting Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D).

Maria Arias
Oct 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Another man charged in alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer

Screenshot from the DNCC’s livestream of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. Photo: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

A Wisconsin man, Brian Higgins, was charged by Michigan's attorney on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a plot to raid the state's Capitol building and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), per AP.

The big picture: He becomes the eighth person charged by Michigan. Another six face federal charges for the alleged conspiracy.

Updated 36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

