Labor market is moving in the wrong direction

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: U.S. Department of Labor via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

More than 1 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week, even as new applications for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program fell to their lowest level since March.

State of play: The $900 billion stimulus bill passed by Congress at the end of December extended the PUA program through at least March but also added a new verification process that forces applicants to reapply in order to reduce fraud.

  • That and President Trump's delay in signing the bill is likely why the number of first-time PUA claims fell from more than 310,000 for the week ending Dec 26 to 161,400 during the week ending Jan. 2, Heidi Shierholz, senior economist and director of policy at the Economic Policy Institute, tells Axios.
  • That created "uncertainty/confusion about whether PUA would even exist," she says. "I assume the drop is temporary."

The intrigue: Seasonal adjustment caused another divergence in data, bringing the total number of claims down by 126,000 from the previous week, while the number of claims without accounting for seasonal factors rose by 145,000.

Yikes: Annual data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas found total layoffs in 2020 hit a record 2.3 million, a 289% increase from 2019.

Go deeper: U.S. shed 140,000 jobs in December, halting labor market recovery

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jan 7, 2021 - Economy & Business

Job losses suggest labor market's "dark days" could return

Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

The ADP private payrolls report showed U.S. employers cut 123,000 non-government jobs in December, the first net job loss since April.

Why it matters: There are still 10 million more unemployed Americans than there were in February and the report suggests a weak job climate could persist, despite recent relief efforts from Congress.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jan 7, 2021 - Economy & Business

U.S. markets unbothered by Capitol insurrection

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. stock prices were generally higher on Wednesday and riskier assets in most markets rose as investors showed little worry about protests in Washington, D.C. that devolved into violence and looting at the nation's capital by supporters of President Trump.

What happened: "The market primarily is looking at an economic recovery in the second or third quarter and hasn’t seen anything in the pandemic or political situation to change that view," Joseph Trevisani, senior analyst at FXStreet, tells Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
15 mins ago - Health

Biden to release all available COVID-19 vaccine doses to the public

Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden plans to release all available coronavirus vaccine doses when he takes office, CNN reports.

Why it matters: Releasing all doses would allow more people to get vaccinated with at least one dose. Both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech require two doses, but studies show that releasing the vaccine onhand instead of withholding it to guarantee second doses is more effective at reducing the number of COVID-19 cases, per CNN.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow