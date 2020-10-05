1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Drop in labor force participation cut unemployment rate

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Expand chart
Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The drop in the unemployment rate last month to 7.9% from 8.4% was more the result of people dropping out of the labor force — or giving up looking for work — than it was people finding jobs.

Details: The labor force participation rate decreased by 0.3 percentage point to 61.4% in September and has fallen 2 percentage points from its February levels to the lowest since March 1976.

To put that in perspective: The 2.5 percentage point drop in labor force participation from March to April was the largest in history and the rebound has only gone halfway and now reversed.

  • The employment-population ratio, at 56.6%, is 4.5 percentage points lower than in February.

Watch this space: Women have fared especially poorly in this recession. Women's labor force participation rate dropped to 55.6% in September, the lowest it has been since February 1987.

  • 865,000 women dropped out of the labor force, compared to 216,000 men.

Of note: BLS points out that last month about 4.5 million people were prevented from looking for work due to the pandemic and therefore not counted as unemployed, though this declined from 5.2 million in August.

  • "To be counted as unemployed, by definition, individuals must either be actively looking for work or on temporary layoff," the bureau says.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
13 hours ago - Economy & Business

What's underneath the latest jobs report

Expand chart
Data: Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report was one of the best jobs growth numbers in history, but taken in context the expected number was abysmal.

  • The U.S. added 661,000 jobs for the month, less than half of the 1.4 million added in August, and a bit more than a third of the 1.7 million added in July.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Markets are unfazed by Trump's coronavirus uncertainty

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Stocks rallied overnight in Asia and U.S. stock futures are poised to open higher as markets have shown little impact from news that President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday.

The state of play: Even in the immediate aftermath of Trump sharing the news on Twitter, currency and Treasury markets, which historically have been more attuned to economic and geopolitical upheaval than stocks, had little reaction.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
2 hours ago - Sports

The NFL's (lack of) bubble burst

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The NFL postponed two games over the weekend due to multiple players testing positive for COVID-19.

Why it matters: Instead of building a bubble to keep COVID-19 out, the NFL implemented protocols to prevent its spread. That put the onus on teams to be responsible — a risk that has been exposed just a month into the season.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow