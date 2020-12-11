Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
America is in the grips of the worst COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began, in terms of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. That means testing is now more important than ever before, and will continue to be a key public health tool even after vaccinations begin.
Axios Re:Cap digs into the past, present and future of COVID-19 testing with Adam Schechter, CEO of LabCorp, one of the country's two largest testing companies.