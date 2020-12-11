Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

LabCorp CEO on COVID-19 testing, and where it goes from here

America is in the grips of the worst COVID-19 outbreak since the pandemic began, in terms of infections, hospitalizations and deaths. That means testing is now more important than ever before, and will continue to be a key public health tool even after vaccinations begin.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the past, present and future of COVID-19 testing with Adam Schechter, CEO of LabCorp, one of the country's two largest testing companies.

Go deeper

Axios
23 hours ago - Podcasts

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky talks IPO, pandemic and air mattresses

Airbnb began trading Thursday on the Nasdaq at a valuation north of $100 billion, which is more than Marriott, Hilton and Expedia combined.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the year's largest IPO, and how Airbnb has navigated a perilous year for travel and hospitality, with company co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky.

Axios
Updated 35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over vaccine.
  2. Vaccine: Jumping the line for a vaccine will be pretty easy — GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi vaccine delayed until late 2021 — AstraZeneca to use Russia’s Sputnik V in vaccine trials.
  3. Health: Middle America still racking up a ton of new casesHealth disparities are worse in the U.S. than in any other wealthy country.
  4. States: Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Virginia announce new COVID-19 restrictions.
  5. Cities: Cuomo says New York City will close indoor dining next week.
  6. World: Putting the pandemic year's record emissions drop into context.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: LabCorp CEO on COVID-19 testing, and where it goes from here
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanSam Baker
49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Meadows hints FDA chief's job is in jeopardy over coronavirus vaccine

Hahn at a Senate hearing Sept. 23. Photo: Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows hinted to Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn on a phone call Friday that his job security might be in jeopardy as he pushed the FDA chief to approve Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day, according to two sources familiar with the call.

Why it matters: It's one more example of the White House putting political pressure on the FDA to expedite its green light on a coronavirus vaccine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow