Scoop: L Catterton invests in pet hospital chain Alliance Animal Health

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Veterinary hospital operator Alliance Animal Health has secured an investment from private equity firm L Catterton at a valuation of between $750 million and $800 million, Axios has learned from four sources.

Why it matters: Private equity in 2021 has shown an insatiable appetite for veterinary care.

Details: Existing shareholder LightBay Capital will remain an investor in Alliance.

  • The Stamford, Conn.-based company marketed $39 million of pro forma adjusted EBITDA in its sale process, sources said. That implies Alliance has grown EBITDA about fivefold since LightBay backed the business in June 2019, one person added.
  • Alliance is an owner and partner to veterinarians at animal hospitals in 15 states and growing, emphasizing medical independence and the benefit of shared resources (e.g., purchasing power).
  • L Catterton has a long history of investing in both pet and consumer health companies.

The big picture: Pet ownership is increasing, and investors view the vet care sector as recession resistant.

  • The U.S. government substantiated this notion when it declared vet practices essential businesses during the pandemic, and the industry proved adept at converting to a drop-off and pick-up model.
  • EBITDA multiples in the high teens into the mid-20x range are the new normal, although it's complicated a bit by a raft of bolt-on acquisitions.

What we’re watching: The possibility of 2022 IPOs from industry giants.

  • National Veterinary Associates, backed by JAB Investors, was said to be mulling a public offering earlier this year. More recently, it plunged deeper into specialty vet care with two $1 billion-plus deals, buying Ethos Veterinary Health and SAGE Veterinary Centers.
  • Europe's IVC Evidencia was expected to seek a public listing before Silver Lake invested earlier this year, valuing it at approximately €12.3 billion (over $13.8 billion).
  • Also on the IPO waiting list is Pathway Vet Alliance, owned by TSG Consumer Partners.

Go deeper

Yacob Reyes
17 hours ago - World

Report: Pandemic pushed over half a billion into extreme poverty

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

More than half a billion people globally were pushed into extreme poverty last year due to health care costs during the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization and the World Bank said Sunday.

Why it matters: The pandemic exasperated global inequities in access to health care, according to the organizations. It also triggered the worst economic crisis since the 1930s, ultimately making health care harder for people to obtain.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kate Marino
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Worker pay isn’t keeping up with inflation

Data: Axios calculations based on Atlanta Fed Wage Tracker (weighted overall series) and Consumer Price Index (all items) via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

For all the hype that wage growth has received this year, pay isn’t keeping up with price growth. Real earnings, or wage growth less inflation, turned sharply negative the last two months, after eeking out gains over the summer, consumer price data out Friday show.

Why it matters: That’s an erosion of spending power, which is a bummer. But for time being, it takes the edge off worries of a wage-price spiral, which happens when higher wages fuel inflation, which fuels the need for even higher wages — and so on.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller, author of What's Next
4 hours ago - Axios on HBO

Lucid Motors CEO shares his vision for cheaper electric cars

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson speaks with Axios transportation correspondent Joann Muller on "Axios on HBO." Photo: "Axios on HBO"

Lucid Motors CEO Peter Rawlinson doesn't "want to be doing wealthy people's cars," he told "Axios on HBO" in an interview that aired Sunday.

Why it matters: Americans are warming up to the idea of electric cars, but the purchase price is still too high for many people, who also worry about how far their car will go before the battery needs recharging.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow