Wisconsin judge approves move to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse

Oriana Gonzalez

Photo: Mark Hertzberg-Pool/Getty Images

A judge in Wisconsin on Friday approved an agreement to destroy the assault-style rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

State of play: Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said the gun will likely be destroyed by the Kenosha Police Department in April. Video of it being destroyed will be given to all parties as proof.

  • Rittenhouse was not in court during the hearing.

Rittenhouse's attorney had filed a motion earlier this month asking prosecutors to return the gun, ammunition, face mask and other clothing he was wearing the night of the fatal shooting.

  • "Rittenhouse family spokesman David Hancock said Thursday that Rittenhouse wants to destroy the rifle and plans to throw out his clothing so that no one can use any of it to 'celebrate' the shootings,” the Associated Press reported.
  • While the gun will be destroyed, the rest of the items were returned to Rittenhouse, Binger said in court.

The big picture: Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm. He was found not guilty on all counts in November.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
17 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Swastikas found outside Union Station in Washington, D.C.

People walk through Union Station on Jan. 16 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Drawings of swastikas appeared etched around the entrance to Union Station in Washington, D.C., on Friday morning.

Driving the news: "An investigation is underway with Amtrak Police and the Metropolitan Police Department after swastikas were reported on the exterior of Washington Union Station on Friday," Amtrak spokesperson Kimberly Woods said in a statement to Axios.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Contact tracing fizzles across America — New clues emerge on long COVID — Omicron is finally burning out — It's very difficult to get access to antiviral COVID treatments — Axios-Ipsos poll: Omicron's big numbersAnother wave of death — FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly antibody treatments.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Virginia AG says public colleges can't mandate COVID vaccines —Alaska governor joins Texas lawsuit over National Guard vaccine mandate — Navy discharges 45 sailors for refusing vaccine — Spotify to remove Neil Young's music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Ukraine gives U.S. senators 4 specific asks

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. Photo: John Thys/AFP via Getty Images

The chairman of Ukraine's parliament has sent a letter to eight U.S. senators outlining four specific requests for security assistance and sanctions that Kyiv believes will help deter a Russian invasion, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The Ukrainian government is leaning on Congress — and a bipartisan group of senators negotiating compromise language on sanctions that could pass the Senate — in an effort to push the U.S. posture beyond the Biden administration's approach.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow