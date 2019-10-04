Former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker told the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees on Thursday that he was unaware of any Trump administration push to have Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, according to his opening remarks as obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The big picture: The committees also released explosive texts provided by Volker last night, which included messages featuring Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland, President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giulani, and Andrey Yermak, a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.