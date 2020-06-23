Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kudlow disputes Navarro's claims that China trade talks are off

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing of the White House in January. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

The president's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow disputed comments from Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro, who said Monday night on Fox News the U.S.-China trade deal is "over."

Details: "The U.S. remains engaged with China over the phase one trade deal signed last January and according to trade negotiator Bob Lighthizer the deal is going well. President Trump has made similar comments just recently," Kudlow told me.

  • President Trump tweeted moments after Navarro's appearance on Fox News, "The China Trade Deal is fully intact. Hopefully they will continue to live up to the terms of the Agreement!"

Driving the news: Navarro told Fox News the "turning point" for talks ending came after the signing of the Phase 1 deal on Jan. 15.

  • "It was at a time when they had already sent hundreds of thousands of people to this country to spread that virus, and it was just minutes after wheels up when that plane took off that we began to hear about this pandemic," he said.
  • "And I think everybody here inside the perimeter and around this country now understands that China lied and Americans died. And it’s the Chinese Communist Party. And President Trump runs the table on all three of those, especially China. So I think that this election is going to be about jobs, China, and law and order."

Yes, but: Navarro told the Wall Street Journal his comments "have been taken wildly out of context."

  • He said he was trying to make a broader point about "trust" when he made the remarks about the trade talks, according to the WSJ.
  • "I was simply speaking to the lack of trust we now have of the Chinese Communist Party after they lied about the origins of the China virus and foisted a pandemic upon the world," Navarro added in his statement to the Journal.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
11 hours ago - World

Pelosi condemns Trump for holding off on China sanctions for trade deal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday condemned President Trump for undermining the United States' moral authority after he told Axios in an interview that he delayed imposing sanctions against Chinese officials to facilitate a trade deal with Beijing.

Driving the news: Asked why he held off on imposing Treasury sanctions against Chinese officials involved with mass detention camps for Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, Trump told Axios: "Well, we were in the middle of a major trade deal."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
Jun 21, 2020 - World

Exclusive: Trump held off on Xinjiang sanctions for China trade deal

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In an Oval Office interview on Friday afternoon, President Trump told me that he held off on imposing Treasury sanctions against Chinese officials involved with the Xinjiang mass detention camps because doing so would have interfered with his trade deal with Beijing.

Driving the news: Asked why he hadn't yet enacted Treasury sanctions against Chinese Communist Party officials or entities tied to the camps where the Chinese government detains Uighurs and other Muslim minorities, Trump replied, "Well, we were in the middle of a major trade deal."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: House Judiciary prepares to subpoena Attorney General Bill Barr

US Attorney General William Barr. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) is preparing to subpoena Attorney General Bill Barr for his testimony on July 2, a committee spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The expected subpoena comes after the firing of Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York who had been investigating President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow