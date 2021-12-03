Koch Industries buys GOP Senate candidate's company

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Koch Industries Inc. headquarters, Wichita, Kan., Nov. 14, 2005. Photo: Larry W. Smith/Bloomberg via Getty Images.
A division of industrial giant Koch Industries has bought Senate hopeful Jim Lamon's company, likely providing a cash infusion for the Arizona Republican as he pours huge sums of his own money into the race.
Why it matters: Lamon is vying for the GOP nomination to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in what is expected to be one of the most competitive — and expensive — races of the 2022 midterms.
- There's no indication the deal was influenced by any political considerations. Americans for Prosperity Action, the leading political arm of the Koch network, has not reported any expenditures in the Arizona Senate race this year.
- Lamon has already loaned his campaign $5 million and said he is prepared to spend 10 times that sum.
- He gave another $2 million to a conservative voter registration group operating in Arizona in the days before he entered the race.
Driving the news: Koch Engineered Solutions announced this week it has acquired Lamon's Scottsdale-based solar energy company, DEPCOM Power.
- "The acquisition of DEPCOM is a milestone for our business" that "enables our entry into the fast-growing renewables market," KES president David Dotson wrote in an internal email.
- Neither KES nor DEPCOM disclosed the value of the deal, but Lamon said publicly after the sale was announced that DEPCOM was worth about $1 billion.
- KES is a subsidiary of Koch Industries, which is owned by libertarian billionaire Charles Koch.
Between the lines: Lamon, who founded DEPCOM in 2013, held equity in the company worth more than $50 million as of August, according to his candidate financial disclosure form. That's the highest value range candidates are required to disclose.
- He has already signaled income from the DEPCOM sale could make its way to his campaign.
- Lamon's campaign did not respond to inquiries from Axios.