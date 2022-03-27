Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said on Sunday that Justice Clarence Thomas should recuse himself from cases related to the 2020 election after reports surfaced this week that his wife urged former President Donald Trump's chief of staff to overturn election results.

The big picture: Thomas' wife, Ginni Thomas, texted with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows 29 times after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, according to the messages obtained by the Washington Post and CBS News.

The texts, which were among the materials Meadows handed over to the Jan. 6 select committee, showed that Thomas believed the election was stolen and played a role in pushing Meadows to overturn the results.

Thomas also attended the Stop the Steal rally on Jan. 6 that preceded the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Driving the news: Klobuchar, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on ABC's "This Week With George Stephanopoulos" that this is a "textbook case" where Thomas should recuse himself from election-related cases.