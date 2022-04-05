Kinzinger slams Republican colleagues for "showing Putin sympathy"

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) in a video posted on Twitter Tuesday condemned members of his own party "that have shown [Russian President Vladimir] Putin sympathy" after his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

What he's saying: "I never could have imagined my party would not just even have somebody that is showing Putin sympathy, but would not vomit them out if they rose their ugly head," Kinzinger said, adding that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) hasn't spoken out about such members.

Kinzinger wrote in a post accompanying the video that he wished to address the "unseriousness of some members of Congress in this serious time."

"The world order is being challenged for the first time since World War II, and they're sitting around thinking today about how we can win our next election, what the newest outrage is, what's the next thing we can do to get people angry and upset and get their money from for our re-election."

"We are being governed by a bunch of children, by a bunch of people that are not serious about running the United States of America, and truly don't understand the threat that's out there from Vladimir Putin, from China, and from some of these actors in the world that want to destroy our place here."

Kinzinger slammed Fox News host Tucker Carlson for pushing false narratives surrounding the Ukraine invasion. He then called out Republicans who criticized Disney after the company announced its opposition to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.