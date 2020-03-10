1 hour ago - Technology

Commission to propose sweeping national cybersecurity strategy

Jacob Knutson

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). Photo: Cheriss May

An upcoming report on cybersecurity will propose "a very ambitious reorganizing the federal government, perhaps the most ambitious since the 9/11 Commission," to combat cybersecurity threats, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R- Wis.) said at an Axios event on Tuesday

Why it matters: Gallagher co-chairs the Cyberspace Solarium Commission with Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). The commission will release a report on March 11 that includes sweeping recommendations on how the Executive Branch and Congress can develop a national defense strategy for cyberspace.

"We think it's urgent. This is like doing the 9/11 Commission before 9/11 happens. We want to avoid that situation."
— Rep. Mike Gallagher

The big picture: Gallagher said the report will include 75 recommendations for the Executive Branch and Congress, including preemptive actions the country can take to deter cybersecurity attacks.

  • King said the federal government currently does not have an effective deterrence strategy in cyberspace. "We are getting killed by a thousand cuts," he said.

What's next: The report is "less of a report and more of a blueprint," King said. "We didn't want this report to just collect dust."

  • King said he and Gallagher will testify before congressional committees about the recommendations.
  • "We hope, if nothing else, this is the start of a larger debate," Gallagher said.

Axios hosts a conversation on cybersecurity

Live from Washington, D.C., Axios politics and White House editor Margaret Talev hosts a conversation on cybersecurity and the future of tech policy, featuring Sen. Angus King, Rep. Mike Gallagher, Homeland Security CISA Director Christopher Krebs and former Obama Homeland Security adviser Lisa Monaco.

