Commission to propose sweeping national cybersecurity strategy
Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). Photo: Cheriss May
An upcoming report on cybersecurity will propose "a very ambitious reorganizing the federal government, perhaps the most ambitious since the 9/11 Commission," to combat cybersecurity threats, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R- Wis.) said at an Axios event on Tuesday
Why it matters: Gallagher co-chairs the Cyberspace Solarium Commission with Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). The commission will release a report on March 11 that includes sweeping recommendations on how the Executive Branch and Congress can develop a national defense strategy for cyberspace.
"We think it's urgent. This is like doing the 9/11 Commission before 9/11 happens. We want to avoid that situation."— Rep. Mike Gallagher
The big picture: Gallagher said the report will include 75 recommendations for the Executive Branch and Congress, including preemptive actions the country can take to deter cybersecurity attacks.
- King said the federal government currently does not have an effective deterrence strategy in cyberspace. "We are getting killed by a thousand cuts," he said.
What's next: The report is "less of a report and more of a blueprint," King said. "We didn't want this report to just collect dust."
- King said he and Gallagher will testify before congressional committees about the recommendations.
- "We hope, if nothing else, this is the start of a larger debate," Gallagher said.
Go deeper ... Deep Dive: Global threats multiply