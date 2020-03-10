Commission to propose sweeping national cybersecurity strategy

An upcoming report on cybersecurity will propose "a very ambitious reorganizing the federal government, perhaps the most ambitious since the 9/11 Commission," to combat cybersecurity threats, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R- Wis.) said at an Axios event on Tuesday

Why it matters: Gallagher co-chairs the Cyberspace Solarium Commission with Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). The commission will release a report on March 11 that includes sweeping recommendations on how the Executive Branch and Congress can develop a national defense strategy for cyberspace.

"We think it's urgent. This is like doing the 9/11 Commission before 9/11 happens. We want to avoid that situation."

— Rep. Mike Gallagher

The big picture: Gallagher said the report will include 75 recommendations for the Executive Branch and Congress, including preemptive actions the country can take to deter cybersecurity attacks.

King said the federal government currently does not have an effective deterrence strategy in cyberspace. "We are getting killed by a thousand cuts," he said.

What's next: The report is "less of a report and more of a blueprint," King said. "We didn't want this report to just collect dust."

King said he and Gallagher will testify before congressional committees about the recommendations.

"We hope, if nothing else, this is the start of a larger debate," Gallagher said.

