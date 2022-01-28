Kin Insurance gets new funding after spurning its SPAC

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Kin Insurance, a homeowners insurance startup, is in talks to raise around $75 million to $100 million after it pulled the plug on a deal to go public via SPAC merger, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter.
Why it matters: This is likely to be a good outcome for Kin. With the current disconnect between the private and public markets, some companies are choosing to spurn the volatile public realm for venture capital and private equity investors willing to offer better terms.
- Earlier this month, fintech startup Acorns walked away from its own $2.2 billion SPAC merger, saying it plans to raise additional funding from the private markets at a higher valuation.
Context: Markets have been especially harsh to insurtech companies, raising concerns that Kin will be unfairly battered if it goes public. Shares of companies like Lemonade have dropped like stones in recent months.
Details: Existing investor QED is said to be leading the round, with other new names also participating. Notably, details are subject to change as the deal has not yet closed.
- The headline valuation is likely to be below $1 billion, the sources say. While that may look lower than the $1 billion-plus figure cited when the company announced its July SPAC deal, the outcome is comparable — if not better — for investors.
- That's in part because assumptions made in the proposed SPAC valuation are different from those made for this new round. SPAC valuations are, after all, a bit of a black box.
- Kin's last private round of funding put the company's valuation at around $500 million — meaning, even without the SPAC, the deal represents a jump. Moreover, Kin won't have to give up shares to pay the sponsor.
Kin confirmed it is in the process of fundraising from the privates, but declined to comment on the specifics.
The bottom line: The disconnect between private and public market valuations is creating a rare kind of investor arbitrage.