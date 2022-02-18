Ex-officer Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for shooting Daunte Wright

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been sentenced to two years in prison for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year.
The big picture: The sentence, which follows a jury's December conviction of Potter for first- and second-degree manslaughter, is 24 months under "the custody of the commissioner of corrections."
- The judge ruled that Potter "shall serve two-thirds of that time or 16 months in prison and a third of supervised release."
- Following the sentencing, the judge said, "To those who disagree and feel a longer prison sentence is appropriate, as difficult as it may be, please try to empathize with Miss Potter’s situation."
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison had asked Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu to impose a sentence of 86 months, or seven years and two months.
- Potter's attorney argued that an 86-month sentence was too much "for someone like her," referring to Potter, and adding that she had no prior criminal record.
Chu, who said this was one of the "saddest cases" she had presided over, ultimately found that Potter "did not abuse her position of authority."
- "There is no question that is Potter is extremely remorseful," Chu said. "It is also beyond dispute that she is particularly amenable to probation."
- She said that Potter "does not present a danger of future crimes," adding that the former officer "does not require rehabilitation to become a law-abiding citizen."
- "This is not a cop found guilty of murder for using his knee to pin down a person for nine and a half minutes as he gasped for air," Chu said, comparing Wright's shooting with George Floyd's murder.
Context: Potter and another officer pulled over Wright, who was Black, in Brooklyn Center on April 11 for a hanging air freshener and expired tags, according to an amended criminal complaint.
- Potter, who is white, shot and killed Wright while attempting to take him into custody over a separate, active arrest warrant discovered during the stop.
- Potter's attorney argued the veteran officer inadvertently pulled out her gun instead of a Taser after Wright tried to flee the encounter.
What they're saying: "Let me tell you what you've stolen from us," said Katie Ann Wright, Daunte Wright's mother, adding that she was speaking directly to Potter.
- "You took his future ... She took my baby boy with a single gunshot through his heart, and shattered mine," she said. "My shattered heart has been on display for almost a year now, and I have to live in this nightmare, watching my son shot and killed over and over again."
- "Your honor, I'm asking you to hold the defendant to the highest accountability," she said. "I can't give the defendant sympathy ... How do you show remorse when you're smiling in your mugshot after being sentenced for manslaughter? After taking my son's life?"
Aubrey Wright, Daunte Wright's father, said, "Daunte's life was cut short by Kim Potter."
- "She also damaged my whole family's heart. Nothing will ever be the same. Everything we do as a family ends in tears because all we have is memories left of our son," he added.
- "My son Daunte's life was taken away way too soon and he's never coming back."
Potter took the stand during the sentencing hearing, telling Wright's family that she was "devastated for all of you."
- She spoke directly to Wright's mother: "I understand a mother’s love and I am sorry I broke your heart."
- "I do pray that one day, you can find forgiveness, only because hatred is so destructive to all of us."
Potter's attorney argued that the case was overcharged, saying that she should not have been convicted for first-degree manslaughter because she did not have a criminal record at the time of Wright's killing.
Flashback: The shooting, which came during the Derek Chauvin murder trial, sparked days of protests in the Minneapolis suburb.
- It also led city leaders to pledge significant public safety reforms, including changes to traffic stop policies.