The kids aren't all right

A young boy in Thailand. Photo: Chaiwat Subprasom/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Image

Experts fear children will be suffering from the psychological effects of the pandemic for decades — even down to the level of their genes.

Why it matters: Children are not exempt from the stress associated with the pandemic and its accompanying economic shock, and we could be reckoning with the scars of the experience for generations.

Driving the news: A new survey of more than 6,000 parents and children in the U.S., UK and other countries by the charity Save the Children found about 1 in 4 children living under COVID-19 lockdowns are dealing with anxiety and are at risk of depression.

Context: Based on past research into the long-term effects of economic stress, experts worry the impacts of the pandemic will be felt by children long after the disease itself is finally conquered.

  • "The poorest households simply won't recover from the effects on education and lost income," says Candice Odgers, co-director of the Child and Brain Development Program at the Canadian NGO CIFAR. "For many children their safety place is school, and that has been pulled out from under them."

How it works: While the anxiety and feelings of depression connected to the pandemic may seem purely psychological, research suggests those intense stressors can affect children's genes and biological development.

  • "These early life experiences literally get under the skin," says Michael Kabor, a professor of medical genetics at the University of British Columbia. "That's why we think the secondary effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are going to be profound."

The bottom line: Experts urge policymakers to ensure that benefits and aid be distributed equitably to children at all income levels. And while they deal with their own coronavirus anxieties, parents should be mindful of what their children are enduring.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

More provinces will reopen in Spain on Monday, the country's government announced Friday. Spain's best-case scenario is that the country can lift all restrictions by the end of June, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said last week.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.9 million people and killed over 273,000 worldwide as of Friday, per Johns Hopkins. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.2 million from 8 million tests), followed by Spain (over 221,000).

Updated 18 hours ago - Health

FDA chief self-quarantines after exposure to person with coronavirus

President Trump listens to Hahn at a White House coronavirus task force briefing on April 24. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn entered self-quarantine on Friday for two weeks after recently coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo told Axios on Saturday.

Driving the news: In the White House, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and President Trump's valet tested positive for the coronavirus this week. The FDA declined to comment on who Hahn had come into contact with.

Politics & Policy

