A bipartisan group of lawmakers arrived in Poland this weekend to meet with U.S. forces and allies in the region.

Driving the news: During a stop in Warsaw, the group — led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) — met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, as well as Poland's defense minister and the U.S. Ambassador to Poland, McCarthy's office announced in a press release Sunday.

At another stop in Northeast Poland the delegation met with Ukrainian refugees, Ukrainian officials and civil society members, as well as U.S. troops.

The 10-person delegation was made up of McCarthy and seven other Republicans, including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and Reps. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), Michael Turner (R-Ohio), Ken Calvert (R-Calif.), French Hill (R-Ark.), Michelle Fischbach (R-Minn.) and Mike Garcia (R-Calif.).

Two Democrats, Reps. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) and Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.), also took part in the delegation.

What they're saying: “The whole world is watching what’s unfolding in Ukraine,” McCarthy said in the press release. “We see the atrocities being committed by Vladimir Putin, and more importantly, we see the bravery of the Ukrainian people."