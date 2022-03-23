Jackson plans to recuse herself from Harvard affirmative action case if confirmed
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson said Wednesday that she plans to recuse herself from a case that alleges that Harvard University's admissions process discriminates against Asian American applicants if she is confirmed.
Driving the news: On the third day of Jackson's confirmation hearings, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) asked if she planned to step aside from the lawsuit since she is part of Harvard's Board of Overseers. "That is my plan," Jackson answered.
Catch up fast: The Supreme Court in January agreed to hear a case on whether admissions programs at Harvard that consider race are lawful, bringing the future of affirmative action in higher education into question.
- The Biden administration had urged the court to reject the challenge to Harvard's affirmative action policy.
