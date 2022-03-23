Jackson plans to recuse herself from Harvard affirmative action case if confirmed

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson said Wednesday that she plans to recuse herself from a case that alleges that Harvard University's admissions process discriminates against Asian American applicants if she is confirmed.

Driving the news: On the third day of Jackson's confirmation hearings, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) asked if she planned to step aside from the lawsuit since she is part of Harvard's Board of Overseers. "That is my plan," Jackson answered.

Catch up fast: The Supreme Court in January agreed to hear a case on whether admissions programs at Harvard that consider race are lawful, bringing the future of affirmative action in higher education into question.

The Biden administration had urged the court to reject the challenge to Harvard's affirmative action policy.

