Kenya imposes widespread COVID restrictions on the unvaccinated

Unvaccinated people in Kenya will be denied access to many businesses, restaurants and government offices starting next month, the country's Health Ministry announced Monday.

The big picture: Less than 5% of Kenya's population is fully vaccinated, and the new measures are meant to address a slowdown in vaccinations in certain regions of the country, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe wrote.

The country's campaign to put shots in arms has been hindered by a lack of vaccination sites and awareness campaigns, writes the New York Times.

Kenya has had over 254,700 cases and 5,328 deaths from COVID-19, per NYT.

Why it matters: Public officials from around the world have imposed restrictions on unvaccinated people, as nations have struggled to raise their COVID-19 vaccination rates, writes Axios' Shawna Chen.

What's next: The rules will affect those seeking in-person government services like education and immigration services.

It will also affect public spaces like national parks, hotels and restaurants, as well as businesses serving more than 50 people.

