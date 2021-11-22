Sign up for our daily briefing

Kenya imposes widespread COVID restrictions on the unvaccinated

Staff members unload China-donated COVID-19 vaccines at an airport in Nairobi, Kenya. Photo: Li Yan/Xinhua via Getty Images

Unvaccinated people in Kenya will be denied access to many businesses, restaurants and government offices starting next month, the country's Health Ministry announced Monday.

The big picture: Less than 5% of Kenya's population is fully vaccinated, and the new measures are meant to address a slowdown in vaccinations in certain regions of the country, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe wrote.

  • The country's campaign to put shots in arms has been hindered by a lack of vaccination sites and awareness campaigns, writes the New York Times.
  • Kenya has had over 254,700 cases and 5,328 deaths from COVID-19, per NYT.

Why it matters: Public officials from around the world have imposed restrictions on unvaccinated people, as nations have struggled to raise their COVID-19 vaccination rates, writes Axios' Shawna Chen.

What's next: The rules will affect those seeking in-person government services like education and immigration services.

  • It will also affect public spaces like national parks, hotels and restaurants, as well as businesses serving more than 50 people.

Erin Doherty
Nov 19, 2021 - Health

Pregnant people with COVID face higher risk for stillbirths, CDC data show

Clinicians care for a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital on Aug. 10, 2021 in Louisiana. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Pregnant people who are infected with COVID-19 face a greater risk of experiencing a stillbirth compared with uninfected people, new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released on Friday show.

Driving the news: The data found that of the 8,154 stillbirths documented between March 2020 and September 2021, 1.26% of deliveries among people with COVID-19 resulted in stillbirth, compared to 0.65% of deliveries among uninfected individuals.

Axios
15 hours ago - Health

U.K. extends COVID booster shots to over-40s

Health Secretary Sajid Javid (C) visiting to a pop-up vaccination site in west London in July. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

The U.K. government is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine booster program in an attempt to avoid following other European countries in imposing restrictions to counter coronavirus surges, per Bloomberg.

What's happening: Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that everyone over the age of 40 could get a booster shot from Monday.

Caitlin OwensDave Lawler
13 hours ago - Health

The next big bottleneck in the global vaccination effort

Illustration: Rae Cook/Axios

The world still needs more coronavirus vaccines, but an additional bottleneck has emerged in many low-income countries: They need help getting shots in arms.

Why it matters: Increasing vaccination rates across the world is both a humanitarian necessity and the best way to prevent dangerous new variants from emerging, but it increasingly requires complex problem-solving.

