Kenya's Brigid Kosgei breaks women's marathon world record

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei retained her title at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, breaking the women's marathon world record with a recorded time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 4 seconds, the BBC reports.

The big picture: The 16-year-old record was previously held by the U.K.'s Paula Radcliffe, who set a mark of 2:15:25 at the London Marathon in 2003. On Saturday, Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya smashed the 2-hour barrier for a marathon, but he didn't technically break the world record — which he holds — because it wasn't an open event.

