The 146th "Run for the Roses" is set for tomorrow (7:01pm ET, NBC), with Churchill Downs hosting 18 hopeful steeds — and zero fans.

The state of play: The Derby hasn't been run outside of May since 1945, and the last time it wasn't the opening Triple Crown race was all the way back in 1931.

Belmont Stakes: June 20 (Winner: Tiz the Law)

June 20 (Winner: Tiz the Law) Kentucky Derby: Tomorrow

Tomorrow Preakness Stakes: Oct. 3.

The backdrop: "The most exciting two minutes in sports" tends to attract upwards of 150,000 fans each year — one of whom hasn't missed it since 1947 — but the pandemic will leave Churchill Downs rather empty.

To qualify, horses must be three years old and be among the top-20 points getters in the 35-race "Road to the Kentucky Derby" series.

Flashback: Secretariat set the Derby record (1:59.40) in 1973. Last year's winner, Country House, finished in 2:03.93, though he was only awarded the win after Maximum Security was retroactively disqualified for interference.

The field includes Tiz the Law (3-5) is a near-historic favorite, followed by Honor A.P. (5-1) and Authentic (8-1). Full field and odds.

Finnick the Fierce is the only horse to have ever beaten Tiz, finishing a spot ahead in last November's Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes.

Of note: Tiz the Law drew the 17th starting post — a position from which no horse has ever won the Kentucky Derby.

By the numbers: Four key predictive statistics help clarify this year's contenders.