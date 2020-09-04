15 mins ago - Sports

Kentucky Derby gears up for its first run outside of May since 1945

The 2015 Kentucky Derby. Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The 146th "Run for the Roses" is set for tomorrow (7:01pm ET, NBC), with Churchill Downs hosting 18 hopeful steeds — and zero fans.

The state of play: The Derby hasn't been run outside of May since 1945, and the last time it wasn't the opening Triple Crown race was all the way back in 1931.

  • Belmont Stakes: June 20 (Winner: Tiz the Law)
  • Kentucky Derby: Tomorrow
  • Preakness Stakes: Oct. 3.

The backdrop: "The most exciting two minutes in sports" tends to attract upwards of 150,000 fans each year — one of whom hasn't missed it since 1947 — but the pandemic will leave Churchill Downs rather empty.

  • To qualify, horses must be three years old and be among the top-20 points getters in the 35-race "Road to the Kentucky Derby" series.

Flashback: Secretariat set the Derby record (1:59.40) in 1973. Last year's winner, Country House, finished in 2:03.93, though he was only awarded the win after Maximum Security was retroactively disqualified for interference.

The field includes Tiz the Law (3-5) is a near-historic favorite, followed by Honor A.P. (5-1) and Authentic (8-1). Full field and odds.

  • Finnick the Fierce is the only horse to have ever beaten Tiz, finishing a spot ahead in last November's Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes.

Of note: Tiz the Law drew the 17th starting post — a position from which no horse has ever won the Kentucky Derby.

By the numbers: Four key predictive statistics help clarify this year's contenders.

  • 26 of the last 28 Derby winners had a closing speed of 38 seconds or less and a Brisnet speed figure of 96 or more in their final prep race.
  • Most past winners had a Dosage Index (the ratio of speed to stamina due to pedigree) of at least 3.00, and a pre-Derby layoff of no longer than six weeks.
  • Only three horses — Tiz the Law, South Bend and Max Player — check the box for all four of those stats.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
- Sports

A big moment for women's soccer

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Women's soccer will get major U.S. exposure this weekend, with the NWSL kicking off its seven-week "Fall Series" on CBS and the FA Women's Super League (England) beginning its season on NBCSN.

Why it matters: It's an exciting time for the sport, which has grown from four million players worldwide in 2006 to roughly 30 million today, and is still riding the momentum of the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Courtenay Brown
- Economy & Business

U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August

A view of an apartment building in Washington, D.C. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. added 1.4 million jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2% in July, the government announced on Friday.

Why it matters: The labor market is rebounding, but the pace of hiring has dropped off. The slowdown could be a sign of what's to come: a long, sluggish job market recovery.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
- Economy & Business

The stock market had its worst day in months, but no one is quite sure why

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Nasdaq fell 5% on Thursday, its worst decline since March, and the S&P 500 had its worst session since June, but no one was quite sure why.

What happened: Fund managers and strategists posited that profit taking or rebalancing was to blame as no fundamental drivers for the sell-off were apparent and it remains unclear whether Thursday was a fluke or the beginning of retrenchment from what most Wall Street analysts viewed as an overextended market.

