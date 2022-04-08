Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed on Friday a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Why it matters: The sweeping measure is modeled after Mississippi's abortion law, which is currently under review by the Supreme Court, AP notes. Kentucky currently bans abortions after 20 weeks.

The bill also restricts access to abortion medication. The ACLU has said it would "violate patient privacy, and make it more difficult for young survivors to seek care."

What he's saying: "Rape and incest are violent crimes," Beshear wrote in his veto message.

"Victims of these crimes should have options, not be further scarred through a process that exposes them to more harm from their rapists or that treats them like offenders themselves."

He also called the bill "likely unconstitutional."

Yes, but: The Kentucky state legislature has the majority needed to override his veto.

The big picture: The legislation also takes aim at abortion bills, which advocates on both sides of the fight have positioned as the next battle.