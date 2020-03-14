1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Ken Chenault to depart Facebook board of directors

Kia Kokalitcheva

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former American Express CEO Ken Chenault will not run for re-election on Facebook's board of directors following disagreements with CEO Mark Zuckerberg over governance and political policies, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Why it matters: Facebook's board of directors has seen significantly changes in a short period of time, with some departing who are not fully in agreement with Zuckerberg. Last month the board added Drew Houston, CEO of Dropbox, and a friend of Zuckerberg's.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Facebook board nears gender parity with two new directors

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Facebook has added two new members to its board: Nancy Killefer, a former government official and longtime McKinsey executive, and Tracey T. Travis, the chief financial executive of The Estee Lauder Companies.

Why it matters: The additions double the number of women Facebook directors and make the board 40% female. Despite significant progress in recent years, women still hold just 20% of board seats globally in publicly traded companies.

Axios

Zuckerberg: Election meddlers are getting better at hiding their tracks

Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa via Getty Images

Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at a fireside chat at the Munich Security Conference, said that since 2016, Facebook has "played a role in helping to defend the integrity of" more than 200 elections around the world.

Why it matters: On top of growing revenue and the number of users on Facebook, Zuckerberg also has to ensure that the platform is not blamed for negatively influencing elections and does not buckle on freedom of speech.

Sara Fischer

Europe nixes Facebook's plea for friendly rules

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Facebook is doubling down on its big pitch to lawmakers across the globe: regulate us.

Yes, but: Key regulators aren't buying it. Hours after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with lawmakers in Europe to discuss the company's new proposals for regulation, a French commissioner overseeing the EU's data strategy rejected the plan, saying "It’s not enough. It’s too slow, it’s too low in terms of responsibility and regulation."

