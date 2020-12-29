Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue back $2,000 stimulus checks

Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Tuesday both came out in favor of increasing direct payments in the coronavirus relief package from $600 to $2,000 per person.

Why it matters: The two Republican senators are on the ballot in a pair of runoffs in Georgia next week that will determine control of the Senate.

  • Their Democratic opponents, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, had previously called on them to support the $2,000 payments.
  • President Trump's push to increase the size of the checks has put him at odds with Senate GOP leadership, risking dividing the party.

What they're saying: "I've stood by the president 100% of the time. I'm proud to do that and I've said, absolutely, we need to get relief to Americans now and I will support that," Loeffler said in an interview on Fox News when asked if she will support the measure.

  • Perdue later tweeted: "President @realDonaldTrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people."

The big picture: The comments come one day after the House voted to increase stimulus payments, with 44 Republicans joining Democrats to pass the bill.

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has not yet indicated whether he will bring the measure to the Senate floor for a vote.
  • Amid pressure from Trump, several GOP senators — including Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), as well as co-sponsor Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) — have said they will vote in favor of the $2,000 checks.
  • If all Senate Democrats support the measure, which Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has indicated they will, just seven more Republicans are needed to reach the 60-vote threshold for the bill to pass.

Go deeper: Senate tide begins to shift toward $2,000 checks after Trump's push

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 per person

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House voted 275-134 on Monday to increase direct payments from its coronavirus relief package to $2,000 per person, up from the $600 checks that Congress had previously approved.

Why it matters: The measure is unlikely to pass the GOP-controlled Senate, but could further divide President Trump and Republicans ahead of the crucial Senate runoffs in Georgia next week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Sanders to delay defense veto override unless Senate votes on $2,000 payments

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) plans to filibuster the Senate’s veto override of the bipartisan defense bill unless the chamber holds a vote on the $2,000 stimulus payments included in the COVID relief bill, Politico reported Monday.

Why it matters: Though it's unlikely Sanders will stop the vote on the veto override, delaying it until New Year's Day could create new hurdles for the Republican Party.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneMike Allen
Updated Dec 28, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump signs COVID relief bill, averting government shutdown

Photo: Doug Mills/Getty Images

President Trump signed a bill to extend unemployment benefits and avert a government shutdown, the White House said in an emailed statement Sunday evening.

Details: While Trump signed the current bill providing $600 checks for most Americans hours before a midnight government shutdown deadline, he is continuing his push to bring that amount to $2,000, as Axios reported earlier.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow