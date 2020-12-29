GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler, David Perdue back $2,000 stimulus checks

Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) on Tuesday both came out in favor of increasing direct payments in the coronavirus relief package from $600 to $2,000 per person.

Why it matters: The two Republican senators are on the ballot in a pair of runoffs in Georgia next week that will determine control of the Senate.

Their Democratic opponents, Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, had previously called on them to support the $2,000 payments.

President Trump's push to increase the size of the checks has put him at odds with Senate GOP leadership, risking dividing the party.

What they're saying: "I've stood by the president 100% of the time. I'm proud to do that and I've said, absolutely, we need to get relief to Americans now and I will support that," Loeffler said in an interview on Fox News when asked if she will support the measure.

Perdue later tweeted: "President @realDonaldTrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people."

The big picture: The comments come one day after the House voted to increase stimulus payments, with 44 Republicans joining Democrats to pass the bill.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has not yet indicated whether he will bring the measure to the Senate floor for a vote.

Amid pressure from Trump, several GOP senators — including Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), as well as co-sponsor Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) — have said they will vote in favor of the $2,000 checks.

If all Senate Democrats support the measure, which Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has indicated they will, just seven more Republicans are needed to reach the 60-vote threshold for the bill to pass.

Go deeper: Senate tide begins to shift toward $2,000 checks after Trump's push